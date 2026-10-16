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English NewsNewsIndiaAbhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora Detained By Delhi Police Ahead Of ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ Rally

Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora Detained By Delhi Police Ahead Of ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ Rally

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained in Delhi minutes before his ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally, after police served him a notice. It was his second detention in a week amid the Jantar Mantar row.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained before Delhi rally.
  • Police served notice; this was his second detention this week.
  • Detentions linked to Jantar Mantar, EC allegations, protest restrictions.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by Delhi Police on Friday, minutes before he was due to take part in the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally in the national capital.

This is the second time Dipke has been detained in a week. He was earlier detained shortly after arriving in Delhi from Mumbai for a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Neha Bora Detained

All India Students’ Association (AISA) chief Neha Bohra was detained by Delhi Police on her way to the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest in Connaught Place, Delhi.

Police Served Notice Before Detention

Before Friday’s proposed rally, Delhi Police personnel visited Dipke’s residence and served him a notice against proceeding with the march.

Dipke had announced the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally amid a standoff with authorities over restrictions on protests in the capital. The march was planned against the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and over allegations against the Election Commission.

Jantar Mantar Arrests Behind Rally

The proposed march also followed the arrest of CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were sent to five days of judicial custody after entering Jantar Mantar while waving the national flag on October 13.

Their detention came a day after the historic protest venue was denotified as a designated site for demonstrations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Abhijeet Dipke detained on Friday?

Abhijeet Dipke, CJP founder, was detained by Delhi Police minutes before the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally. Police had served him a notice against proceeding with the march.

What was the purpose of the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally?

The rally was planned against the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a protest site. It also aimed to protest allegations against the Election Commission.

Why was Dipke detained earlier in the week?

He was detained after arriving from Mumbai for a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest concerned allegations of voter-list manipulation.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Breaking News ABP Live Abhijeet Dipke Lehra Do Tiranga Rally
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