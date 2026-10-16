Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora Detained By Delhi Police Ahead Of ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ Rally

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained before Delhi rally.

Police served notice; this was his second detention this week.

Detentions linked to Jantar Mantar, EC allegations, protest restrictions.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by Delhi Police on Friday, minutes before he was due to take part in the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally in the national capital.

#WATCH | Delhi | CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke detained by Delhi Police CJP has called for ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest at Central Park in Connaught Place today. Section 163 is in effect in Connaught Place and no permission has been granted by the NDMC for the Tiranga Yatra https://t.co/J7J0IqsUjH — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026

This is the second time Dipke has been detained in a week. He was earlier detained shortly after arriving in Delhi from Mumbai for a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Neha Bora Detained

All India Students’ Association (AISA) chief Neha Bohra was detained by Delhi Police on her way to the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest in Connaught Place, Delhi.

Police Served Notice Before Detention

Before Friday’s proposed rally, Delhi Police personnel visited Dipke’s residence and served him a notice against proceeding with the march.

Dipke had announced the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally amid a standoff with authorities over restrictions on protests in the capital. The march was planned against the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and over allegations against the Election Commission.

Jantar Mantar Arrests Behind Rally

The proposed march also followed the arrest of CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were sent to five days of judicial custody after entering Jantar Mantar while waving the national flag on October 13.

Their detention came a day after the historic protest venue was denotified as a designated site for demonstrations.