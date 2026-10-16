Abhijeet Dipke, CJP founder, was detained by Delhi Police minutes before the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally. Police had served him a notice against proceeding with the march.
Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora Detained By Delhi Police Ahead Of ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ Rally
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained in Delhi minutes before his ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally, after police served him a notice. It was his second detention in a week amid the Jantar Mantar row.
- CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained before Delhi rally.
- Police served notice; this was his second detention this week.
- Detentions linked to Jantar Mantar, EC allegations, protest restrictions.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by Delhi Police on Friday, minutes before he was due to take part in the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally in the national capital.
#WATCH | Delhi | CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke detained by Delhi Police CJP has called for ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest at Central Park in Connaught Place today. Section 163 is in effect in Connaught Place and no permission has been granted by the NDMC for the Tiranga Yatra https://t.co/J7J0IqsUjH— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026
This is the second time Dipke has been detained in a week. He was earlier detained shortly after arriving in Delhi from Mumbai for a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Neha Bora Detained
All India Students’ Association (AISA) chief Neha Bohra was detained by Delhi Police on her way to the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest in Connaught Place, Delhi.
Police Served Notice Before Detention
Before Friday’s proposed rally, Delhi Police personnel visited Dipke’s residence and served him a notice against proceeding with the march.
Dipke had announced the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally amid a standoff with authorities over restrictions on protests in the capital. The march was planned against the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and over allegations against the Election Commission.
Jantar Mantar Arrests Behind Rally
The proposed march also followed the arrest of CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were sent to five days of judicial custody after entering Jantar Mantar while waving the national flag on October 13.
Their detention came a day after the historic protest venue was denotified as a designated site for demonstrations.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Abhijeet Dipke detained on Friday?
What was the purpose of the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally?
The rally was planned against the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a protest site. It also aimed to protest allegations against the Election Commission.
Why was Dipke detained earlier in the week?
He was detained after arriving from Mumbai for a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest concerned allegations of voter-list manipulation.