Delhi SIR: Reverification Begins For 47.56 Lakh Voters Removed From Draft Rolls, Says CEO

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi poll officials reverify 47 lakh removed voters.

Move follows complaints of living voters missing from lists.

Officials resolved 25 lakh of 33.12 lakh notice cases.

Poll officials have begun reverifying more than 47 lakh voters whose names were removed from Delhi’s draft electoral rolls to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the final list, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar said on Friday.

The move comes amid complaints that the names of several living voters, including those residing at their registered addresses, were missing from the draft rolls published on August 31.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said booth-level officers (BLOs) had been directed to reverify voters whose names did not appear in the draft rolls released after the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), PTI reported.

“Our efforts are to ensure that no genuine voter’s name is omitted from the final voter lists that will be published on December 4,” he said.

25 Lakh Notice Cases Resolved

Kumar said around 25 lakh of the 33.12 lakh cases involving voters issued notices over non-mapping or logical discrepancies had been resolved.

BLOs visiting households across Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies are handling notices issued to voters whose names appeared in the draft rolls, while also reverifying those whose names were removed, he said.

The CEO added that all 33.12 lakh notice cases were expected to be resolved by October 30.

Voters Can Apply Through Form 6

Kumar said voters whose names were missing from the draft rolls could submit Form 6 to seek inclusion in the final electoral rolls, scheduled to be published on December 4.

He added that BLOs had been specifically instructed not to summarily reject cases involving minor errors in voters’ details.

Over 47 Lakh Names Removed From Draft Rolls

Following the enumeration phase of the SIR, 47.56 lakh voters out of Delhi’s 1.45 crore electors were classified as ASDD cases and removed from the draft rolls. These included voters categorised as absent, shifted, dead or duplicate.

Of the 97.53 lakh voters whose names appeared in the draft rolls, 33.12 lakh were issued notices over logical discrepancies, including errors in personal details or cases in which voters were unmapped or not linked to the 2002 SIR rolls.