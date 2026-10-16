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English NewsCitiesDelhi SIR: Reverification Begins For 47.56 Lakh Voters Removed From Draft Rolls, Says CEO

Delhi SIR: Reverification Begins For 47.56 Lakh Voters Removed From Draft Rolls, Says CEO

Delhi has begun reverifying 47.56 lakh voters removed from draft rolls. CEO Ashok Kumar said 25 lakh of 33.12 lakh notice cases are resolved, with final rolls due on December 4.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi poll officials reverify 47 lakh removed voters.
  • Move follows complaints of living voters missing from lists.
  • Officials resolved 25 lakh of 33.12 lakh notice cases.

Poll officials have begun reverifying more than 47 lakh voters whose names were removed from Delhi’s draft electoral rolls to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the final list, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar said on Friday.

The move comes amid complaints that the names of several living voters, including those residing at their registered addresses, were missing from the draft rolls published on August 31.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said booth-level officers (BLOs) had been directed to reverify voters whose names did not appear in the draft rolls released after the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), PTI reported.

“Our efforts are to ensure that no genuine voter’s name is omitted from the final voter lists that will be published on December 4,” he said.

25 Lakh Notice Cases Resolved

Kumar said around 25 lakh of the 33.12 lakh cases involving voters issued notices over non-mapping or logical discrepancies had been resolved.

BLOs visiting households across Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies are handling notices issued to voters whose names appeared in the draft rolls, while also reverifying those whose names were removed, he said.

The CEO added that all 33.12 lakh notice cases were expected to be resolved by October 30.

Voters Can Apply Through Form 6

Kumar said voters whose names were missing from the draft rolls could submit Form 6 to seek inclusion in the final electoral rolls, scheduled to be published on December 4.

He added that BLOs had been specifically instructed not to summarily reject cases involving minor errors in voters’ details.

Over 47 Lakh Names Removed From Draft Rolls

Following the enumeration phase of the SIR, 47.56 lakh voters out of Delhi’s 1.45 crore electors were classified as ASDD cases and removed from the draft rolls. These included voters categorised as absent, shifted, dead or duplicate.

Of the 97.53 lakh voters whose names appeared in the draft rolls, 33.12 lakh were issued notices over logical discrepancies, including errors in personal details or cases in which voters were unmapped or not linked to the 2002 SIR rolls.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are poll officials reverifying voter names in Delhi?

Poll officials are reverifying over 47 lakh voters whose names were removed from draft electoral rolls. This is to ensure no eligible voter is left out, following complaints of living voters missing.

What can voters do if their name is missing from the draft rolls?

Voters whose names are missing from the draft rolls can submit Form 6 to apply for inclusion in the final electoral rolls. Booth-level officers have been instructed not to summarily reject minor error cases.

When will the final voter lists be published?

The final voter lists are scheduled to be published on December 4. Officials aim to ensure that no genuine voter's name is omitted from these lists.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 06:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election DELHI Delhi SIR
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