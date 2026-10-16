Ranbir Kapoor Leases Rs 11 Crore Pune's Trump Towers Apartment For Rs 4.63 Lakh Monthly Rent

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranbir Kapoor leased his Pune apartment for Rs 4.63 lakh monthly.

Three-year lease, registered 2026, increases 5% annually.

Kapoor bought Pune, Ayodhya lands, leased Mumbai apartment.

Ranbir Kapoor has leased his luxury apartment at Pune's Trump Towers for a starting monthly rent of Rs 4.63 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The 6,094 sq ft apartment in Kalyani Nagar has been leased for three years, with the agreement registered on October 6, 2026. The deal provides for a 5% annual rent increase, taking the total rental value to approximately Rs 1.75 crore over 36 months. Kapoor purchased the property for more than Rs 11 crore in 2015. The tenant has also paid a security deposit of Rs 27.78 lakh.

Ranbir Kapoor's Pune Apartment Lease Details

According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the leave and licence agreement for Kapoor's apartment was registered on October 6, 2026. The lease runs from September 20, 2026, to September 19, 2029.

The apartment spans approximately 6,094 sq ft and comes with three covered car parking spaces. The starting monthly rent is Rs 4,63,050, with a contractual increase of 5% each year. Over the full 36-month term, the total rent payable amounts to approximately Rs 1.75 crore.

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The tenant has deposited Rs 27.78 lakh as security, equivalent to six months of the initial monthly rent. The documents also show that Kapoor bought the apartment in 2015 for more than Rs 11 crore. The actor could not be reached for comment.

Inside Pune's Trump Towers

Trump Towers in Pune's Kalyani Nagar was developed through a partnership between the Trump Organisation and Panchshil Realty. The project comprises two 23-storey towers, each featuring 46 single-floor apartments. According to the project details provided, the development offers 5.5 BHK homes across approximately 3.69 lakh sq ft of space. The apartments are ready for occupation, placing the property among Pune's premium residential developments.

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Ranbir Kapoor's Other Real Estate Investments

Kapoor has also made several property purchases and leasing deals in recent years, according to reports published by Hindustan Times. In April 2026, he purchased four adjoining land parcels spanning approximately 25.7 acres in Pimpri village, in Pune's Mulshi taluka, for Rs 16.42 crore. The sale agreement was registered on April 30, 2026.

In May 2026, Kapoor acquired a 2,134 sq ft plot at The Sarayu, a premium plotted development by The House of Abhinandan Lodha in Ayodhya, for around Rs 3.31 crore.

The actor has also leased out his former 2,460 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Vaastu building in Pali Hill for Rs 11 lakh per month for five years. He purchased that apartment in 2016 for Rs 35 crore. The rental agreement includes a 5% escalation clause and a security deposit of Rs 45 lakh.

The Pune lease adds another rental property transaction to Kapoor's real estate portfolio. With a starting monthly rent of Rs 4.63 lakh and a 5% annual increase, the Trump Towers apartment is set to generate approximately Rs 1.75 crore in rental payments over three years.