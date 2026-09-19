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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJennifer Winget's Goa Wedding Videos Goes Viral, Actor Dances With Husband William Ishmael To Dhol Beats: WATCH

Jennifer Winget's Goa Wedding Videos Goes Viral, Actor Dances With Husband William Ishmael To Dhol Beats: WATCH

Jennifer Winget’s Goa wedding celebration videos with husband William Ishmael have gone viral. The actress was seen dancing to dhol beats.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jennifer Winget celebrated Goa wedding with husband William Ishmael.
  • Videos showed the couple dancing with many celebrity friends.
  • Jennifer wore a traditional purple and pink lehenga for festivities.

Jennifer Winget is once again grabbing attention, this time for glimpses from her Indian-style Goa wedding celebrations with longtime beau William Ishmael. The actress, who married William on July 16 in West Wales, UK, has now been seen enjoying a lively celebration with her husband and close friends in videos circulating widely online.

ALSO READ: Are Sunny Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Dating? Fans Spot A Link In Their Posts

Jennifer Winget Dances With Husband William Ishmael

Several videos making the rounds on X and Instagram show Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael enjoying the celebrations at the party venue. The gathering was attended by several of the actress’ close friends, including Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Karan Wahi, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Ashish Chaudhary, Mandira Bedi and Mushtaq Sheikh, among others.

In one of the viral clips, Jennifer arrives at the venue alongside William. The couple then dances to the beats of the dhol, with Jennifer teaching her husband some thumkas.

Another video captures a warm moment between Jennifer and Genelia D'Souza as the two actresses hug at the celebration.

Jennifer Winget’s Purple And Pink Lehenga Look

For the occasion, Jennifer opted for a traditional lehenga look. She wore a purple blouse with a pink lehenga and matching dupatta, adding a festive touch to her wedding celebrations.

ALSO READ: 'My Brother, Vijay Thalapathy': Atlee Credits Tamil Nadu CM Amid Vijay Sethupathi Row

Jennifer Winget Continues To Shine Across Television And OTT

Jennifer Winget has built a successful career through several popular television dramas, including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saraswatichandra, Dill Mill Gayye, Beyhadh and Bepannaah. Her portrayal of Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh remains among her most celebrated performances.

In recent years, the actress has also expanded her work into digital entertainment with projects such as Code M and Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. She is set to return to Netflix with the upcoming series Shaque: Trust No One, which is scheduled to release on September 24, 2026, on Netflix.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the recent celebration Jennifer Winget attended?

Jennifer Winget was seen enjoying an Indian-style Goa wedding celebration with her husband, William Ishmael. This lively event with friends followed their wedding in West Wales, UK.

Who is Jennifer Winget's husband?

Jennifer Winget's husband is William Ishmael. They were married on July 16 in West Wales, UK, and recently celebrated with an Indian-style event in Goa.

What were some notable roles Jennifer Winget has played?

Jennifer Winget has starred in popular television dramas like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, and Bepannaah. Her portrayal of Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh is particularly celebrated.

Does Jennifer Winget have an upcoming project?

Yes, Jennifer Winget is set to return to Netflix with the series 'Shaque: Trust No One.' It is scheduled to be released on September 24, 2026.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Jennifer Winget William Ishmael Jennifer Winget Wedding Jennifer Winget Husband Jennifer Winget Goa Wedding
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