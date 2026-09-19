Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jennifer Winget celebrated Goa wedding with husband William Ishmael.

Videos showed the couple dancing with many celebrity friends.

Jennifer wore a traditional purple and pink lehenga for festivities.

Jennifer Winget is once again grabbing attention, this time for glimpses from her Indian-style Goa wedding celebrations with longtime beau William Ishmael. The actress, who married William on July 16 in West Wales, UK, has now been seen enjoying a lively celebration with her husband and close friends in videos circulating widely online.

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Jennifer Winget Dances With Husband William Ishmael

Several videos making the rounds on X and Instagram show Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael enjoying the celebrations at the party venue. The gathering was attended by several of the actress’ close friends, including Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Karan Wahi, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Ashish Chaudhary, Mandira Bedi and Mushtaq Sheikh, among others.

In one of the viral clips, Jennifer arrives at the venue alongside William. The couple then dances to the beats of the dhol, with Jennifer teaching her husband some thumkas.

Another video captures a warm moment between Jennifer and Genelia D'Souza as the two actresses hug at the celebration.

Jennifer Winget’s Purple And Pink Lehenga Look

For the occasion, Jennifer opted for a traditional lehenga look. She wore a purple blouse with a pink lehenga and matching dupatta, adding a festive touch to her wedding celebrations.

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Jennifer Winget Continues To Shine Across Television And OTT

Jennifer Winget has built a successful career through several popular television dramas, including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saraswatichandra, Dill Mill Gayye, Beyhadh and Bepannaah. Her portrayal of Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh remains among her most celebrated performances.

In recent years, the actress has also expanded her work into digital entertainment with projects such as Code M and Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. She is set to return to Netflix with the upcoming series Shaque: Trust No One, which is scheduled to release on September 24, 2026, on Netflix.