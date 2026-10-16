Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Series explores their bond, uncertainties; premieres October 23, 2026.

Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming Hindi Original series Chaar Yaar, a crime drama set in early 2000s Mumbai. Blending friendship, ambition, high-speed car chases, heists and humour, the eight-episode series follows four friends whose pursuit of a better life takes them into the dangerous world of crime and Mumbai’s underworld.

The series stars Purav Jha, Naman Jain, Saqib Ayub and Prayrak Mehta in lead roles, alongside Sai Tamhankar, Sikandar Kher, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Tailang, Chunky Panday and Bhagavathi Perumal in pivotal roles. Directed by Vinay Waikul, the series is written by Sambit Mishra and Saurabh Sawant.

‘Chaar Yaar’ Trailer

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai in the early 2000s, Chaar Yaar revolves around Jay, Tony, Saahil and Sameer, four friends from middle-class backgrounds who share big ambitions. However, a desperate decision pushes them into a world of criminal activities, dangerous gangsters and high-stakes heists. As their plans take an unexpected turn, the four friends find themselves caught between Mumbai’s underworld and Inspector Sumati Bhalerao, who is determined to track them down.

With the police closing in and powerful gangsters posing a threat, the friends must navigate a series of dangerous situations while trying to protect their lives and their bond. The trailer features high-speed car chases, car thefts, action sequences and moments of humour, highlighting the unpredictable journey of the four protagonists as they struggle to survive the consequences of their choices.

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Speaking about the series, creator and director Vinay Waikul said the story explores the uncertainties of life and the excitement of navigating unexpected situations. He described the bond between the four friends as the central element that helps them deal with circumstances beyond their control. Waikul also praised the ensemble cast, including the four lead actors and performers such as Sai Tamhankar, Sikandar Kher, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Chunky Panday. He expressed hope that audiences would enjoy the characters and their journey when the series premieres on Prime Video.

Prayrak Mehta, who plays Jay, described his character as a thoughtful and intelligent person who tends to plan ahead and becomes the person his friends rely on when things go wrong. He said Jay's intelligence is both his greatest strength and a potential weakness, adding that the character undergoes a significant transformation throughout the series.

Saqib Ayub, who plays Tony, spoke about the action sequences and car chases that distinguish Chaar Yaar from his previous projects. He also said playing Tony allowed him to portray an ordinary Bombay boy, a departure from some of the more flamboyant characters he has played earlier.

For Purav Jha, who plays Saahil, the series marks an important milestone in his acting career. He said the role pushed him to explore a different world and undergo action training, while also giving him an opportunity to work with a new ensemble of actors.

Naman Jain, who plays Sameer, described his character as someone who finds humour even in difficult situations. He said Sameer brings a different energy to the crime drama and has his own challenges as the story progresses. Jain also highlighted the camaraderie among the four lead actors, which developed naturally during filming.

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‘Chaar Yaar’ Release Date, Streaming Details

Produced by Pranati Nagarsheth, Niraj Nagarsheth and PS Shyam under Pink Window Production Pvt. Ltd., the series is created by Vinay Waikul, S Hussain Zaidi, Sambit Mishra and Saurabh Sawant. The eight-episode crime drama will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on October 23. The series will be available in Hindi across India and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.