MBBS Students Admitted From 2019-20 Get Extra Attempt To Clear First-Year Exam

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved an additional attempt for eligible MBBS students admitted from the 2019-20 academic year onwards to clear the First Professional MBBS Examination. The decision raises the maximum permitted attempts from four to five, offering another opportunity to students who have been unable to pass the examination within the existing limit.

The decision was approved during the Commission’s 18th meeting held on September 23. It followed representations from students, universities, and other stakeholders who sought further relaxation in view of exceptional circumstances, including the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, health-related concerns, and personal difficulties.

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NMC Allows One-Time Relaxation For Eligible MBBS Students

Under the approved measure, students admitted to the MBBS course from the 2019-20 academic year onwards can use one additional attempt beyond the four attempts prescribed earlier to pass the First Professional MBBS Examination.

The relaxation also covers eligible students who have crossed the prescribed four-year period for completing the first professional MBBS course. However, their admission must remain valid and must not have been cancelled by the concerned university or medical college.

The Commission has set a clear restriction on who can benefit from this decision. Students who have already received an additional mercy attempt and used all five attempts under an earlier NMC decision or a court direction will not qualify for another opportunity. The latest measure does not allow a sixth attempt.

MBBS Students Must Meet The Eligibility Conditions

Students seeking to benefit from the additional attempt should check their eligibility with their respective universities or medical colleges. The validity of their admission is a key condition for receiving the relaxation.

The decision follows requests from students and institutions for relief in exceptional cases. The circumstances cited in the representations included pandemic-related disruptions, medical issues, and other personal difficulties that affected students’ ability to complete the first professional examination within the prescribed attempts.

However, the additional opportunity is a limited relaxation rather than a change to the general rules for future batches. Eligible students should therefore confirm how the decision applies to their individual cases through their institutions.

NMC Retains 10-Year Limit For Completing MBBS

While allowing an additional examination attempt, the NMC has maintained the maximum period permitted to complete the entire MBBS course. Students must finish the programme, including the applicable Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI), within 10 years from the date of admission.

The extra attempt will not extend this overall 10-year limit. Students who receive the benefit must continue to meet the prescribed course completion timeline.

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Decision Will Not Set A Precedent For Future Batches

The Commission has described the relaxation as a one-time, exceptional transitional measure intended to address eligible pending cases. It has also clarified that the decision does not constitute the retrospective application of amended regulations concerning the permissible number of attempts.

According to the NMC, the measure should not be treated as a precedent for subsequent academic batches. Universities, medical colleges and other stakeholders have been advised to take note of the decision and process applications from eligible students accordingly.

For students and parents, the key points are the additional fifth attempt, the requirement for valid admission status, and the continuation of the 10-year overall course-completion limit.

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