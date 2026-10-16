Delhi Police Reach CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke’s Residence Ahead Of ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ Rally

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police visited CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke's residence.

Dipke claimed readiness for arrest over flag-waving protest.

Central Park closed; police offered alternative flag-hoisting location.

CJP's protest targets alleged electoral irregularities by CEC.

The Delhi Police on Friday visited the Jhandewalan residence of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief Abhijeet Dipke and served him a notice ahead of the outfit’s proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Connaught Place.

According to police sources, the notice was issued under Section 29 of the Delhi Police Act, 1978, informing Dipke that permission had not been granted for the proposed march. The police also cited the need to maintain public order and warned that proceeding with the rally would violate the restrictions in force.

The police team left Dipke’s residence after serving the notice. The action came hours before the CJP’s planned gathering at Central Park, where the outfit has called on supporters to wave the national flag.

Why Did Delhi Police Serve The Notice?

According to police sources, Central Park has been closed to the public by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday and Saturday for administrative reasons. Restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are also in force in the area.

The police told Dipke that the proposed march had not been authorised and cautioned him against proceeding with it in violation of the restrictions.

The development came a day after Dipke said the police might detain him ahead of the planned demonstration, alleging that officials were keeping him under surveillance at his residence.

‘Ready To Go To Jail For Waving The Tricolour’

Addressing a press conference late Thursday night, Dipke said CJP members would peacefully proceed to Central Park to wave the national flag. He maintained that he was prepared to go to jail if doing so was treated as a crime.

“Tomorrow, we will peacefully go (to Central Park) and wave the Tiranga. As the citizens of this country, if you consider this to be a crime, then you are the biggest traitor,” Dipke said.

“If we have to go to jail for waving the tricolour, we are ready for it,” he added.

Dipke also questioned the decision to close Central Park, asking whether authorities would shut down multiple locations if the group decided to wave the national flag at 100 places.

CJP’s Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The CJP has called on the public and its supporters to gather at Central Park on Friday for the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march. The protest is directed against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of electoral irregularities.

The NDMC announced that Central Park would remain closed to the public on Friday and Saturday for administrative reasons. The Delhi Police, meanwhile, said it could facilitate a select group of people to hoist the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable location.