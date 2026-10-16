Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP's Bengaluru Tiranga March from Town Hall denied permission.

Police cited Freedom Park as designated venue for protests.

Chief Minister confirmed Town Hall not authorized for demonstrations.

Organizers awaited official reply amid conflicting cancellation reports.

The Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) plan to hold a Tiranga March through central Bengaluru on Friday has hit a hurdle after police declined permission for the gathering at Town Hall, citing restrictions on protests outside designated venues. The march was scheduled to begin at 4 pm from Town Hall and conclude at the Quit India Memorial near Mysuru Bank Circle on Kempegowda Road. CJP, Jagrata Karnataka and My Vote, My Right had planned to bring together 200 to 300 participants.

Organisers Await Official Reply

The organisers said they had not received a formal response from the police and maintained that the proposed march was peaceful.

Rahul Jagrata, a Karnataka coordinator for CJP, said the group had submitted an intimation letter but had received no official communication on permission for the event.

ALSO READ: ‘I'm Shaken, In Pain’: Uttarakhand Minister Files FIR Against Husband, Alleges Bigamy, Assault, Murder Plot

Police Cite Designated Venue

A senior police officer told DH that permission had not been granted because CJP had announced on social media that it would hold a protest at Town Hall.

“Freedom Park is the designated venue for protests, and hence, we’ve not granted permission for the demonstration at Town Hall. We will wait until the evening for further clarity. some messages have also indicated that the organisers themselves have cancelled the protest,” the officer said.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the organisers had not informed the government in advance and that Town Hall was not an authorised venue for demonstrations.

High Court Order Cited

Police also cited a Karnataka High Court directive restricting protests and rallies to Freedom Park.

Officials said demonstrations at other locations could cause severe traffic congestion in Bengaluru’s central business district and amount to contempt of court.

ALSO READ: Air India Cancels Flights To Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah Until October 20 Amid Saudi Situation

Protests Restricted To Freedom Park

Police maintained that political parties and other groups must hold their demonstrations at Freedom Park rather than at Town Hall.

The organisers had sought to hold the march from Town Hall to the Quit India Memorial, with the proposed gathering expected to draw between 200 and 300 participants. However, uncertainty remained over whether the event would proceed, with the police officer saying some messages had suggested the organisers had cancelled it.