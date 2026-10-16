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English NewsNewsIndiaBengaluru Police Deny CJP Permission For Tiranga March At Town Hall, Cite Venue Restrictions, Traffic Concerns

Bengaluru Police Deny CJP Permission For Tiranga March At Town Hall, Cite Venue Restrictions, Traffic Concerns

Bengaluru police deny CJP permission for a Tiranga March at Town Hall, citing a Karnataka High Court directive and traffic concerns.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP's Bengaluru Tiranga March from Town Hall denied permission.
  • Police cited Freedom Park as designated venue for protests.
  • Chief Minister confirmed Town Hall not authorized for demonstrations.
  • Organizers awaited official reply amid conflicting cancellation reports.

The Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) plan to hold a Tiranga March through central Bengaluru on Friday has hit a hurdle after police declined permission for the gathering at Town Hall, citing restrictions on protests outside designated venues. The march was scheduled to begin at 4 pm from Town Hall and conclude at the Quit India Memorial near Mysuru Bank Circle on Kempegowda Road. CJP, Jagrata Karnataka and My Vote, My Right had planned to bring together 200 to 300 participants.

Organisers Await Official Reply

The organisers said they had not received a formal response from the police and maintained that the proposed march was peaceful.

Rahul Jagrata, a Karnataka coordinator for CJP, said the group had submitted an intimation letter but had received no official communication on permission for the event.

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Police Cite Designated Venue

A senior police officer told DH that permission had not been granted because CJP had announced on social media that it would hold a protest at Town Hall.

“Freedom Park is the designated venue for protests, and hence, we’ve not granted permission for the demonstration at Town Hall. We will wait until the evening for further clarity. some messages have also indicated that the organisers themselves have cancelled the protest,” the officer said.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the organisers had not informed the government in advance and that Town Hall was not an authorised venue for demonstrations.

High Court Order Cited

Police also cited a Karnataka High Court directive restricting protests and rallies to Freedom Park.

Officials said demonstrations at other locations could cause severe traffic congestion in Bengaluru’s central business district and amount to contempt of court.

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Protests Restricted To Freedom Park

Police maintained that political parties and other groups must hold their demonstrations at Freedom Park rather than at Town Hall.

The organisers had sought to hold the march from Town Hall to the Quit India Memorial, with the proposed gathering expected to draw between 200 and 300 participants. However, uncertainty remained over whether the event would proceed, with the police officer saying some messages had suggested the organisers had cancelled it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was permission denied for the CJP Tiranga March?

Police denied permission because Town Hall is not a designated protest venue, and Freedom Park is the authorized location. This decision adheres to a Karnataka High Court directive.

What was the planned route for the Tiranga March?

The march was scheduled to begin at 4 pm from Town Hall and conclude at the Quit India Memorial near Mysuru Bank Circle on Kempegowda Road.

What is the designated location for protests in Bengaluru?

Freedom Park is the designated venue for protests and rallies in Bengaluru. Protests at other locations are restricted to prevent traffic congestion and comply with court orders.

Have the organizers received an official reply about the permission denial?

The organizers stated they had not received a formal response from the police regarding their intimation letter. They maintain the proposed march was peaceful.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru CJP Karnataka Tiranga March Cockroach Janta Party
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