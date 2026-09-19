Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hundreds gathered at Zubeen Khetra for singer's first anniversary.

Government held tribute; Papon and Hazarika shared thoughts.

MLA urged 'Zubeen Divas', questioned investigation, memorial development.

Hundreds of fans, family members and artistes gathered at Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur on Saturday to commemorate the first death anniversary of Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, as tributes continued to pour in for the singer whose work left a lasting mark on Assam’s cultural landscape.

The temporary memorial site known as Zubeen Khetra -- the place where the last rites of the singer were performed on the outskirts of Guwahati -- witnessed fans singing Garg’s songs and paying homage to the artiste.

A three-day commemorative programme, organised by the Assam government’s Cultural Affairs Department, began on Thursday and concluded on Saturday.

Garg died on September 19 last year during a sea outing in Singapore, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the North East Festival.

His death triggered widespread mourning across Assam, alongside demands for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

On Friday, singer Angaraag ‘Papon’ Mahanta visited Zubeen Khetra and met Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg.

Addressing the gathering, Papon urged people to encourage younger singers performing Garg’s compositions rather than focusing on their mistakes. “It is a beautiful sight that so many young people are singing their hearts out to Zubeen’s songs,” Papon said, stressing that errors could be corrected later.

#WATCH | Kamrup, Assam: All Assam Students' Union, Zubeen Garg fans pay tribute at Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur on the first death anniversary.



Chief Advisor of AASU, Dr Samujjal Bhattacharya, says, "Today we are here to pay our respects to Zubeen Garg. One year has passed since the… pic.twitter.com/my5EbKsMNy — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2026

Veteran actor Arun Hazarika, who also visited the memorial, reiterated the demand for justice in Garg’s death while cautioning against injustice to others. “We want justice for Zubeen, but this should not be at the cost of injustice to someone else,” Hazarika said.

🎥 | Remembering and paying heartfelt tribute to our beloved artist Zubeen Garg on ‘Zubeen Divas’…



📍Bokakhat pic.twitter.com/v3Kx720ISk — Atul Bora (@ATULBORA2) September 19, 2026

He also welcomed the re-release of Garg’s final film, Roi Roi Binale, in several theatres across Assam.

Hazarika recalled his association with the singer, saying Garg had been his neighbour and they often spoke when they met.

Meanwhile, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi urged the Assam government to declare September 19 an official public holiday as ‘Zubeen Divas’.

He also questioned the pace of the investigation into Garg’s death and raised concerns over the incomplete development of Zubeen Khetra, including the absence of boundary walls.

The memorial site remained a focal point for fans from across Assam, who gathered to remember the singer’s artistic legacy and demand accountability.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)