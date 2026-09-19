Are Sunny Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Dating? Fans Spot A Link In Their Posts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunny Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif sparked recent dating rumors.

Both shared Instagram photos featuring the same white cat.

Matching posts fueled fan speculation; actors remain silent.

A fresh Bollywood dating rumour has caught social media’s attention, this time involving Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif. The brother of actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sister have found themselves at the centre of speculation after fans noticed a striking similarity between their recent Instagram posts. The matching social media clues have since fuelled discussions about a possible connection between the two.

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Sunny Kaushal’s Turkey Holiday Post Draws Attention

Sunny Kaushal recently shared a series of pictures from his holiday in Turkey on Instagram. Among the photographs was a picture of a white cat, which stood out to followers browsing through the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

Sharing the pictures, Sunny wrote in the caption, 'What’s up fam! Been a minute.'

(Image Source: Instagram/@sunsunnykhez)

Isabelle Kaif also appeared in the comments section and wrote, 'You're welcome for the best book rec ever."

While the interaction itself may appear casual, another detail in their social media activity quickly caught fans' attention.

Same White Cat Appears In Isabelle Kaif’s Post

Around the same time, Isabelle Kaif shared a set of photographs on Instagram in which the very same white cat could be seen. The similarity between the two posts did not go unnoticed, with fans linking the images and beginning to speculate about the duo's relationship.

The growing chatter has led to rumours that Sunny and Isabelle could be dating. However, neither of them has publicly confirmed or commented on the speculation so far.

Who Is Isabelle Kaif?

Isabelle Kaif is a British model and actress. She began her acting journey with the Indo-Canadian film 'Dr. Cabbie' in 2014 before making her Bollywood debut with 'Time to Dance' in 2021.

She has also been associated with films including 'Suswagatam Khushamadeed'and 'Kwatha'. Isabelle studied at Alliant International University in San Francisco and received training in acting, dancing and direction from the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York.

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Sunny Kaushal’s Name Was Earlier Linked To Sharvari Wagh

This isn't the first time Sunny Kaushal has been linked romantically with a Bollywood actress. His name was previously associated with Sharvari Wagh, and speculation surrounding their reported relationship remained in the spotlight for some time.

According to reports, the two met on the sets of 'The Forgotten Army' in 2020, where they reportedly grew closer. Rumours of their split emerged in 2025.

For now, the talk surrounding Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif remains speculation, as neither actor has confirmed that they are in a relationship.