'Obsession' To Drop Full Uncut Version With Hindi Dub For Indian Fans: When And Where To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This box-office hit streams uncut on JioHotstar October 30.

Obsession is set to terrify fans with its Uncut version. After its Theatrical release sparked controversy over censor board-mandated edits, the film is now gearing up for its digital premiere. The highest-rated horror film of 2026, starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, delves into the dark sides of love, obsession and desire. The upcoming release gives fans another opportunity to experience the horror film, this time in its original form.

Obsession OTT Release: When And Where To Watch

Curry Barker’s horror film Obsession, starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, is all set to premiere on JioHotstar in its uncut version, along with its Hindi-dubbed version. The film, which explores the dark sides of love, obsession and desire, will arrive on the streaming platform on Friday, October 30, at 7 PM IST, just in time for the Halloween season.

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CBFC Trims Violent Scenes

Earlier, Indian audiences watched a trimmed version of Obsession in cinemas and were unhappy about it. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the film with an 'A' certificate, but only after 38 seconds of content were removed, divided into 24 seconds of what CBFC called 'extreme violence' and 14 seconds of 'graphic sexual activity'. A nude scene was also ordered to be replaced, presumably with approved shots. The film was released in India on May 29 with a final runtime of 110.29 minutes.

Viewers were not happy with the cuts and wondered why an A-rated film needed edits at all. Fans argued that people buying tickets for an Adult horror film know what to expect. Some said the cuts disrupted the narrative and weakened the impact of the story.

One person who watched it at a Kerala multiplex complained that 38 seconds were omitted from the film and it still got 'A' certificate. The row raised questions about the CBFC yet again; should certified adult audiences be trusted to decide what they watch, or should the regulator decide for them?

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All About Obsession

Curry Barker directed 'Obsession' follows the life of a musical store employee, Bear (Michael Johnston), who buys a supernatural toy called 'One Wish Willow' that grants his wish for his childhood love Nikki (Inde Navarrette) to love him. Nikki falls in love with him, but her obsession soon spirals out of control, and Bear learns that the curse can only end if either he or Nikki dies.

It emerged as a major box-office success despite its reported modest production budget of approximately $7.5 lakh (roughly Rs 7.11 crore). According to Box Office Mojo, the film’s worldwide theatrical gross exceeded $519 million (around Rs 4,923.97 crore), making it one of the biggest commercial success stories in horror cinema in 2026.

India played a big part in that run. The film ended its theatrical run in India with an estimated gross of Rs 99.25 crore, narrowly missing the Rs 100 crore mark. Director Curry Barker himself was surprised. He said, "I definitely did not expect Obsession to be a big hit in India."