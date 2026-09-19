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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBhuvan Bam Takes A Dig At Amitabh Bachchan On Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent', Says 'Koi Rekha...'

Bhuvan Bam Takes A Dig At Amitabh Bachchan On Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent', Says 'Koi Rekha...'

Bhuvan Bam joked about Amitabh Bachchan during a contestant's mimicry act on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, prompting a witty response from Mukesh Chhabra.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prateik Bhardwaaj's Amitabh Bachchan mimicry impressed Latent Season 2 panelists.
  • Bhuvan Bam's joke sparked playful exchange with Mukesh Chhabra.
  • Prateik Bhardwaaj won episode, scoring 9.5 from panelists.
  • Prateik shared excitement and reflected on his winning experience.

Bhuvan Bam had the audience in splits during the latest episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 after a contestant delivered an impressive mimicry act of Amitabh Bachchan. The comedian couldn't resist adding his own punchline to the performance, leading to a playful exchange with fellow panelist Mukesh Chhabra.

Samay Raina released the latest episode on Friday evening, featuring Bhuvan Bam, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mukesh Chhabra and Kaustubh Agarwal on the panel. Among the performances, contestant Prateik Bhardwaaj's imitation of Amitabh Bachchan quickly caught everyone's attention.

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'Aapke Talent Ki Koi Rekha Hai?'

Prateik's act impressed Bhuvan so much that he turned the moment into a joke of his own. Referring to the contestant's talent, he asked, "Aapke talent ki koi rekha hai?"

Mukesh Chhabra was quick to respond to Bhuvan's remark. In a light-hearted warning, he reminded the comedian that his film career was still at an early stage. He said, "Beta, tera abhi toh film career shuru hua hai, meri jaan."

Bhuvan replied with another cheeky response: "Main independent bhi sahi hoon." The exchange soon became one of the episode's memorable moments.

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Prateik Bhardwaaj Wins The Latest Episode

Prateik Bhardwaaj's Amitabh Bachchan mimicry wasn't just a hit with the audience. He also emerged as the winner of the latest episode after receiving an average score of 9.5 from the panelists. Interestingly, he had predicted the same score before the results.

After the episode, Prateik shared his excitement on social media, writing, "Still processing this… I WON LATENT. Big thank you to everyone who laughed, supported, and especially to Samay for giving me the stage to prove that apparently… I AM funny."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prateik Bhardwaj (@prateik_bhardwaaj)

In another post, he reflected on the experience, writing, "The surreal part was standing in front of someone whose comedy I’ve watched and admired, and suddenly trying to make him laugh."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prateik Bhardwaj (@prateik_bhardwaaj)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who performed the impressive Amitabh Bachchan mimicry act?

Prateik Bhardwaaj delivered an impressive mimicry act of Amitabh Bachchan in the latest episode of India's Got Latent Season 2. His performance quickly caught everyone's attention.

What was Bhuvan Bam's reaction to Prateik Bhardwaaj's performance?

Bhuvan Bam was impressed by the act and made a joke, asking the contestant,

Who were the panelists on the latest episode of India's Got Latent Season 2?

The latest episode featured Bhuvan Bam, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mukesh Chhabra, and Kaustubh Agarwal on the panel. They judged the performances, including Prateik Bhardwaaj's act.

Who won the latest episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2?

Prateik Bhardwaaj won the latest episode after receiving an average score of 9.5 from the panelists. He had impressed everyone with his Amitabh Bachchan mimicry.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Mukesh Chhabra Bhuvan Bam India's Got Latent Samay Raina
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