Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prateik Bhardwaaj's Amitabh Bachchan mimicry impressed Latent Season 2 panelists.

Bhuvan Bam's joke sparked playful exchange with Mukesh Chhabra.

Prateik Bhardwaaj won episode, scoring 9.5 from panelists.

Prateik shared excitement and reflected on his winning experience.

Bhuvan Bam had the audience in splits during the latest episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 after a contestant delivered an impressive mimicry act of Amitabh Bachchan. The comedian couldn't resist adding his own punchline to the performance, leading to a playful exchange with fellow panelist Mukesh Chhabra.

Samay Raina released the latest episode on Friday evening, featuring Bhuvan Bam, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mukesh Chhabra and Kaustubh Agarwal on the panel. Among the performances, contestant Prateik Bhardwaaj's imitation of Amitabh Bachchan quickly caught everyone's attention.

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'Aapke Talent Ki Koi Rekha Hai?'

Prateik's act impressed Bhuvan so much that he turned the moment into a joke of his own. Referring to the contestant's talent, he asked, "Aapke talent ki koi rekha hai?"

Mukesh Chhabra was quick to respond to Bhuvan's remark. In a light-hearted warning, he reminded the comedian that his film career was still at an early stage. He said, "Beta, tera abhi toh film career shuru hua hai, meri jaan."

Bhuvan replied with another cheeky response: "Main independent bhi sahi hoon." The exchange soon became one of the episode's memorable moments.

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Prateik Bhardwaaj Wins The Latest Episode

Prateik Bhardwaaj's Amitabh Bachchan mimicry wasn't just a hit with the audience. He also emerged as the winner of the latest episode after receiving an average score of 9.5 from the panelists. Interestingly, he had predicted the same score before the results.

After the episode, Prateik shared his excitement on social media, writing, "Still processing this… I WON LATENT. Big thank you to everyone who laughed, supported, and especially to Samay for giving me the stage to prove that apparently… I AM funny."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prateik Bhardwaj (@prateik_bhardwaaj)

In another post, he reflected on the experience, writing, "The surreal part was standing in front of someone whose comedy I’ve watched and admired, and suddenly trying to make him laugh."