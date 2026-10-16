‘Is Tiranga Unlawful?’ Abhijeet Dipke Questions Delhi Police During Tense Livestream | Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police blocked Connaught Place entries for CJP's planned rally.

Police served prohibitory orders; Dipke questioned Tricolour's legality.

Rally protests Jantar Mantar's denotification and CEC allegations.

Delhi Police is planning to block all entry points to Central Park in Connaught Place (CP) ahead of the proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday. However, traffic and pedestrian movement will be allowed in Connaught Place’s inner and outer circles.

A police team also visited the residence of NCP-SP spokesperson Anish Gawande, where Dipke is staying, to inform him about prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which are in force in the New Delhi area. The team urged him to call off the march and maintain peace and law and order.

A police officer said the team left after serving a notice to Dipke and obtaining his acknowledgement.

Dipke Questions Police Over Tricolour Rally

CJP livestreamed an exchange between Dipke and Delhi Police personnel during the visit. In the video, Dipke can be heard questioning why unfolding the Tricolour would be considered unlawful.

“We are not putting any speaker, we have not said it is a protest, we are just saying we will unfold the Tricolour, is that now allowed?” he asked an officer.

Even before the Trianga Yatra, Delhi police reached Abhijeet Dipke residence and served him a notice. There are now fears that he could be placed under house arrest.. CJP has announced a Trianga Yatra this evening at Central Park in Connaught please.. The Question is:- Why is the government so afraid of people peaceful raising their voices while holding the national flag 🇮🇳 — Deepak paswan (@PaswanDeep12610) October 16, 2026

Dipke also asked, “Is Tiranga unlawful?” The officer responded that the Tricolour was the country’s pride.

Why Is Abhijeet Dipke Planning The Rally?

Dipke announced the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march to Central Park amid a standoff with authorities following the arrest of CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka in connection with their entry into Jantar Mantar.

The two were detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday after allegedly climbing over the locked gates of Jantar Mantar, a day after the site lost its designated protest venue status. They were subsequently sent to five days of judicial custody.

Dipke, who arrived in Delhi from Maharashtra on Wednesday, announced the rally as a symbolic protest against the denotification of Jantar Mantar and over allegations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Security Tightened Across Central Delhi

Delhi Police planned to deploy more than 6,000 personnel in and around Connaught Place and central Delhi on Friday. This would be in addition to around 26,000 Central Armed Police Forces personnel stationed in the Capital amid the CJP’s call for protests demanding the CEC’s resignation.

The combined deployment was expected to reach around 32,000 personnel across central Delhi, according to an earlier Hindustan Times report citing people familiar with the matter.

During the October 10 protest, around 5,000 police personnel were deployed in the New Delhi district, which includes Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, Central Park, nearby metro stations, Jantar Mantar and Palika Bazaar.