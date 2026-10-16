Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Beniwal suffered ruptured eardrum; Khan recorded police statement.

Actor and YouTuber Harshvardhan Beniwal was allegedly assaulted, had his clothes torn, and was threatened with the circulation of a video showing his private parts. In connection with the case, actor Ajaz Khan arrived at the Maharashtra Cyber Cell office today after being summoned for questioning. He was accompanied by his lawyer, Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, to record his statement.

Harshvardhan Beniwal Assault Case

According to Harshvardhan's complaint, he arrived at Infinity Mall in Jogeshwari West, Mumbai, with his friend Prem Mistry at around 8:30 pm on September 24, to attend the premiere of filmmaker Arunabh Kumar's film 'One'.

The complaint states that at around 8:45 pm, while Harshvardhan was talking to his friend, Ajaz arrived at the location with some unidentified associates. Allegedly, citing an old rivalry, Ajaz and his associates surrounded Harshvardhan, verbally abused him and assaulted him.

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In his complaint, Harshvardhan also alleged that Ajaz had used objectionable language against his sister. Following this, he had filed a case against Ajaz in a Delhi court. The complainant claimed that Ajaz was upset with him over the matter and that the alleged assault stemmed from this animosity.

Clothes Torn, Assault Recorded On Video

According to the complaint, Ajaz allegedly tried to tear Harshvardhan's clothes and strangled him during the assault. It is further alleged that a video of the incident was recorded and that he was threatened with having it circulated online, causing him humiliation. The complainant also claimed that the accused threatened him over pursuing legal action.

Security guards present at the scene and Harshvardhan's friend informed the police about the incident. According to the complaint, the accused fled the spot afterwards.

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Medical Examination Reveals Ruptured Eardrum

According to Harshvardhan's complaint, he underwent a medical examination at Hinduja Hospital following the incident. A subsequent medical examination at Mayo Hospital in New Delhi reportedly revealed that his left eardrum had ruptured.

Following the registration of an FIR in the case, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has now summoned Ajaz for questioning. The case is currently being investigated.