Air India Cancels Flights To Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah Until October 20 Amid Saudi Situation

Air India has cancelled all flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until October 20, 2026, citing the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia.

The airline announced the decision in a statement on its official Air India Newsroom account, adding that it is monitoring developments and assessing when services can safely resume.

Flights Suspended Until October 20

Confirming the cancellations, Air India Newsroom said, "In view of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, all Air India flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah stand cancelled until 20 October 2026. We are closely monitoring developments and continuously assessing the situation to ensure the safe resumption of operations."

The suspension affects services connecting India with the three Saudi Arabian cities. The airline has not specified when normal operations will resume beyond the current cancellation deadline.

ALSO READ: ‘I'm Shaken, In Pain’: Uttarakhand Minister Files FIR Against Husband, Alleges Bigamy, Assault, Murder Plot

Full Refunds For Affected Passengers

Air India said passengers whose journeys have been affected by the cancellations are being offered full refunds.

"Passengers affected by these cancellations are being offered a full refund. At Air India, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain the highest priority," it said.

The airline added that it would continue monitoring the situation before making further decisions on resuming services.

ALSO READ: Intel Inputs Warn CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ Could Become Indefinite Sit-In For Jailed Leaders

Passengers scheduled to travel on the affected routes are advised to check official Air India updates for the latest information on flight status and available refund options.