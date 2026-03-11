Dhurandhar The Revenge: Advance Bookings, Star Cast Salary And OTT Platform

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Movie buffs will soon see Ranveer Singh return to the big screen with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar has already generated strong buzz ahead of its theatrical release. One of the key reasons behind the excitement is its impressive advance booking performance overseas. In the United States alone, the film has already crossed the $2 million mark in pre-sales.

Trade estimates suggest that the movie has collected more than $750,000 from premiere screenings. Advance bookings for opening day have also crossed $1 million, while ticket sales for the opening weekend have climbed past $2 million.

In India as well, the film is witnessing solid pre-release numbers. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has earned about Rs 15.65 crore through advance bookings for its paid preview shows across all languages. When blocked seats are included, the total rises to around Rs 21.2 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Platform

The digital streaming platform for Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be different from that of the first film. Instead of Netflix, the sequel is expected to stream on JioHotstar once its theatrical run concludes. However, the makers have not revealed an official date for its OTT release yet.

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Reports indicate that the producers have planned for an eight-week exclusive theatrical window. If this schedule is followed, the film may arrive on streaming platforms approximately 45 to 60 days after its cinema release.

Dhurandhar Star Cast Salary

Ranveer Singh, who played the lead character Hamza Ali Mazari in Dhurandhar, reportedly charged Rs 50 crore for the spy thriller, according to a report by Business Today. This made him the highest-paid actor in the film.

Akshaye Khanna, who portrayed the film’s primary antagonist Rehman Dakait, reportedly received Rs 2.5 crore for his role.

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The remaining cast members were paid fees ranging between Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 crore. Sanjay Dutt earned Rs 10 crore for playing SP Chaudhary Aslam, while R Madhavan was paid Rs 9 crore for his role as Intelligence Bureau chief Ajay Sanyal. Arjun Rampal, who played the ruthless ISI officer Major Iqbal, reportedly received Rs 1 crore, and Sara Arjun was also paid Rs 1 crore for her role.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

The first film in the franchise turned out to be a massive commercial success. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected Rs 1305.35 crore worldwide. The film earned Rs 1005.85 crore gross in India, while overseas markets contributed Rs 299.50 crore. Its net box office collection in India stood at Rs 838.50 crore.

About Dhurandhar And Its Sequel

Dhurandhar is a Bollywood spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. The film follows Ranveer Singh’s character, a RAW agent who infiltrates Karachi’s Lyari underworld by assuming the identity of Hamza Ali. The mission aims to dismantle a major terror network following incidents such as the IC-814 hijacking and the Parliament attack, while also referencing the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19. The upcoming film will delve deeper into Hamza Ali’s backstory, exploring how he rises to power in Lyari while continuing his mission against terror networks operating from Pakistan.