Both Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic are set to clash at the box office on March 19.
Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic: Ranveer Singh’s Film Earns 800% More Than Yash’s In Advance Bookings
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is currently ahead in advance bookings. However, Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has higher audince imnterest and its trailer received more views on Youtube,
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups are gearing up for a box office clash on March 19. Even before their release, the two films have been drawing comparisons based on trailer views and audience interest. Now, fresh data from a trade tracker reveals that Dhurandhar 2 has pulled ahead in advance bookings compared to Toxic.
Dhurandhar 2 Takes Early Lead In Advance Bookings
According to trade tracker Venky Box Office, director Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 is currently leading the pre-sales race in North America. With 17 days to go before release, the sequel has secured an edge in both ticket sales and screen count over Yash’s Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas.
The film has reportedly grossed $33,723 (approximately over Rs 30 lakh) in advance bookings so far, selling 1,953 tickets for 209 shows across 151 locations. In comparison, Toxic is still in the early phase of its North American bookings. It has collected $3,665 (approximately over Rs 3 lakh) in premiere advance sales, with 189 tickets sold across 81 locations and 122 shows. While it currently trails Dhurandhar 2, industry observers note that Toxic has opened fewer shows and screens at this stage.
It is to be noted that the previous instalment reportedly earned over Rs 1300 crore worldwide, and the sequel is expected to match or even surpass that figure.
Toxic Leads In Online Interest, Trailer Views
Interestingly, the trend shifts when looking at audience interest metrics. On BookMyShow, Toxic has garnered over 401,000 “I’m Interested” clicks, compared to more than 145,000 for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. This puts Toxic ahead by approximately 176 per cent in terms of online interest.
The difference is also visible in trailer views. Toxic’s YouTube trailer has crossed 26 million views, significantly higher than Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has recorded 17.34 million views so far.
