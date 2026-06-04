Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke’s Family Shifts Home Ahead Of Delhi Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Legal counsel secured; prominent figures invited for the event.

As preparations gather pace for a protest march announced by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, his family in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar has temporarily moved out of their residence, even as police personnel remain stationed outside the property. The development comes days before Dipke, a Boston-based entrepreneur and social media personality, is expected to arrive in India and launch a demonstration in New Delhi on June 6.

Family Relocates As Public Attention Intensifies

While law enforcement presence continues around the family's home, relatives insist the move was made purely as a precautionary measure. Abhijeet's father, Bhagwanrao Dipke, said concerns stemmed from the increasing spotlight on his son's activism rather than any direct threat.

He revealed that he had initially attempted to persuade his son not to proceed with the campaign but eventually accepted his decision.

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Protest Campaign Focused On Education Issues

The 30-year-old, who founded the Cockroach Janta Party, has gained substantial traction on social media through satirical political commentary and criticism of public policy issues.

His planned march from Delhi airport has generated curiosity about the scale of participation and the message he intends to convey through the demonstration.

According to those associated with the initiative, the protest is being positioned as a lawful public campaign focused on accountability and reforms in education.



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Legal Support Secured For Demonstration

Human rights lawyer Asim Sarode confirmed that Dipke had reached out to him regarding legal assistance for the proposed event. Sarode said the activist intends to conduct the programme within the framework of the law and has no plans to transform the movement into a formal political party.

According to Sarode, Dipke has invited several prominent public figures, including educator Sonam Wangchuk, actor Prakash Raj, activist Vishambhar Chaudhary, and journalist Nikhil Wagle, to participate in the New Delhi protest.

Parents Voice Concern Over Son’s Political Activism

The growing visibility of Dipke's campaign has also left his parents apprehensive about the risks associated with political activism. Speaking earlier to a Marathi news outlet, both Bhagwanrao Dipke and his wife Anita expressed unease over their son's increasing involvement in public affairs.

Anita, meanwhile, said she would prefer her son to focus on his professional career rather than politics.

With Dipke expected to land in Delhi on June 6, attention is now turning to how authorities and supporters will respond to the protest call and whether the campaign gains momentum on the ground.