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HomeNewsIndiaCockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke’s Family Shifts Home Ahead Of Delhi Protest

Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke’s Family Shifts Home Ahead Of Delhi Protest

Ahead of Abhijeet Dipke's June 6 Delhi protest, his family has temporarily left home as attention around the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder grows.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
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  • Legal counsel secured; prominent figures invited for the event.

As preparations gather pace for a protest march announced by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, his family in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar has temporarily moved out of their residence, even as police personnel remain stationed outside the property. The development comes days before Dipke, a Boston-based entrepreneur and social media personality, is expected to arrive in India and launch a demonstration in New Delhi on June 6. 

Family Relocates As Public Attention Intensifies

While law enforcement presence continues around the family's home, relatives insist the move was made purely as a precautionary measure. Abhijeet's father, Bhagwanrao Dipke, said concerns stemmed from the increasing spotlight on his son's activism rather than any direct threat.

He revealed that he had initially attempted to persuade his son not to proceed with the campaign but eventually accepted his decision.

ALSO READ: 'Mamata Yes...': 64 TMC MLAs Back Mamata Banerjee But Refuse To Accept Abhishek As Leader

Protest Campaign Focused On Education Issues

The 30-year-old, who founded the Cockroach Janta Party, has gained substantial traction on social media through satirical political commentary and criticism of public policy issues.

His planned march from Delhi airport has generated curiosity about the scale of participation and the message he intends to convey through the demonstration.

According to those associated with the initiative, the protest is being positioned as a lawful public campaign focused on accountability and reforms in education.

ALSO READ: Kota Coaching Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Police Launch Probe

Legal Support Secured For Demonstration

Human rights lawyer Asim Sarode confirmed that Dipke had reached out to him regarding legal assistance for the proposed event. Sarode said the activist intends to conduct the programme within the framework of the law and has no plans to transform the movement into a formal political party.

According to Sarode, Dipke has invited several prominent public figures, including educator Sonam Wangchuk, actor Prakash Raj, activist Vishambhar Chaudhary, and journalist Nikhil Wagle, to participate in the New Delhi protest.

Parents Voice Concern Over Son’s Political Activism

The growing visibility of Dipke's campaign has also left his parents apprehensive about the risks associated with political activism. Speaking earlier to a Marathi news outlet, both Bhagwanrao Dipke and his wife Anita expressed unease over their son's increasing involvement in public affairs.

Anita, meanwhile, said she would prefer her son to focus on his professional career rather than politics.

With Dipke expected to land in Delhi on June 6, attention is now turning to how authorities and supporters will respond to the protest call and whether the campaign gains momentum on the ground.

Before You Go

Delhi Hotel Fire: Eyewitnesses Reveal Chaos, Heroic Rescues and Safety Lapses

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Abhijeet Dipke's movement become a formal political party?

No, according to human rights lawyer Asim Sarode, Dipke has no plans to transform his movement into a formal political party. He intends to conduct the protest within the framework of the law.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Protest Abhijeet Dipke Cockroach Janata Party CJP Founder
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