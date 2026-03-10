Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, are expecting a strong start of the film at the box office. Ahead of its official release, the film will have paid preview screenings on March 18. Advance bookings for these early shows have already opened and are witnessing an impressive response from audiences.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Paid Preview

Touted as one of the biggest releases of the year, the Aditya Dhar directorial appears poised for a massive opening. The paid preview shows have already brought in substantial revenue for the film even before it officially arrives in theatres.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned approximately Rs 15.65 crore in India through advance bookings for the paid preview across all languages. When blocked seats are included, the total climbs to around Rs 21.2 crore. The numbers are considered remarkable given that the preview shows are still several days away.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking

The bulk of the revenue has come from the Hindi 2D version of the film. It has sold 2.6 lakh tickets across 7,657 shows, generating about Rs 15.28 crore with an average ticket price of Rs 418. The Hindi Dolby Cinema format has also contributed to the earnings, bringing in Rs 1.14 lakh from 146 tickets across two shows.

Among the dubbed versions, the Tamil 2D version has earned Rs 16.28 lakh from 11,223 tickets. The Telugu 2D version has added Rs 14.39 lakh from 6,008 tickets, while the Malayalam 2D version has collected Rs 1.58 lakh from 646 tickets. The Kannada 2D version has generated Rs 1.61 lakh through the sale of 386 tickets. Sacnilk estimates that the spy thriller could cross Rs 35 crore in revenue from paid preview screenings alone before its official release.

State-Wise Advance Booking For Dhurandhar 2

Maharashtra is leading the advance booking charts for the paid previews and has generated Rs 4.22 crore from 1,481 shows, with the total reaching Rs 5.37 crore when blocked seats are counted. Delhi follows with Rs 3.3 crore from 1,077 shows, increasing to Rs 4.05 crore after including blocked seats.

In southern markets, Karnataka has recorded strong performance with Rs 2.77 crore from 515 shows at an occupancy rate of 32 per cent. With blocked seats included, the figure rises to Rs 3.24 crore. Telangana has brought in Rs 79.99 lakh with 30 per cent occupancy, increasing to Rs 1.56 crore including blocked seats. Tamil Nadu has collected Rs 63.28 lakh with 29 per cent occupancy, which goes up to Rs 1.19 crore after adding blocked seats.

Gujarat has generated Rs 81.77 lakh from 987 shows, reaching Rs 1.18 crore with blocked seats included. Punjab has contributed Rs 42.13 lakh, rising to Rs 62.39 lakh with blocked seats. States such as Rajasthan, West Bengal, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh have also recorded steady advance bookings, each contributing several lakh rupees to the overall collection.

The paid preview screenings of Dhurandhar 2 are scheduled to take place on March 18.

Worldwide Box Office Report

According to a report by Variety, the Ranveer Singh starrer has already sold 38,545 tickets for its United States premiere across 557 locations. These sales have generated revenue of 618,911 dollars, which is approximately Rs 5.15 crore. With these figures, the total number of premiere tickets sold across India and the United States has already crossed 2.57 lakh globally.

Dhurandhar 2 Ticket Prices

The paid preview shows for Dhurandhar 2 have been scheduled between 4 pm and 5 pm, while several multiplexes are running multiple shows that evening to meet the demand.

However, audiences have noticed that ticket prices for these preview shows are unusually high. In several metro cities, regular multiplex tickets are priced between Rs 600 and Rs 900. IMAX screenings in certain locations have crossed Rs 1000. Luxury formats are even more expensive, with recliner seats in premium screens costing significantly more.

The highest ticket price has been recorded at INOX Megaplex in Borivali, Mumbai, where recliner seats are priced at Rs 3100. In Delhi, recliner seats at PVR Select City Walk are selling for around Rs 2400. Despite these premium prices, most preview shows are either sold out or close to full capacity.

The average ticket price for the original Hindi version of the film currently stands at Rs 418, while the Dolby Cinema format averages around Rs 759. Dubbed versions are also priced higher than usual, with the Kannada version averaging around Rs 445 and the Telugu version about Rs 230. The Tamil dubbed version has comparatively lower pricing due to state regulations, with an average ticket price of about Rs 166.