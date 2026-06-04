Delhi Hotel Owner Fled As Fire Killed 21, Drove Past Building 'Out Of Fear'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi B&B owner arrested after fleeing building fire.

Owner cited fear; police suspect license, safety violations.

Manager sought; probe focuses on safety compliance, 21 killed.

The owner of the Delhi bed-and-breakfast where a devastating fire killed 21 people allegedly drove past the burning building without stopping to help, later telling investigators that he fled "out of fear".

Lavkesh Bajaj, owner of the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani, was arrested on Wednesday hours after the blaze tore through the five-storey property in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area. During questioning, Bajaj reportedly admitted that he saw the building engulfed in flames but chose not to stop as guests struggled to escape.

Investigators said Bajaj did not return home after the incident. Instead, he allegedly spent hours moving around different locations before he was taken into custody, according to NDTV.

Owner Claims Fear Prevented Him From Stopping

Bajaj told investigators that he drove past the hotel while the fire was raging, but did not stop because he was frightened, as per the report quoting police sources.

The admission has become a key focus of the investigation into one of Delhi's deadliest hotel fires in recent years.

Police are now verifying statements made by Bajaj during the interrogation and are expected to seek his custodial remand as the probe widens.

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Questions Raised Over Hotel Operations

During questioning, Bajaj said he purchased the property in 2022 from a previous owner identified as Ahluwalia and subsequently began operating it as a hotel-cum-guest house.

The building had earlier housed a Khadi store and was allegedly already in a dilapidated condition when he acquired it.

Bajaj told investigators that he had obtained a licence under the government's Bed and Breakfast (B&B) scheme, which permits a maximum of six rooms. However, police suspect the establishment was operating around 25 rooms, including accommodations in the basement.

Manager Under Scanner

Bajaj also claimed that although he owned the property, day-to-day operations had been handed over to hotel manager Jai Mishra.

According to his statement, licences connected to the establishment were issued in Mishra's name.

Police are currently searching for Mishra and examining his role in the operation and management of the property.

Probe Focuses on Safety Lapses

Investigators are examining whether the hotel complied with safety requirements mandated under the Bed and Breakfast scheme introduced as part of the Incredible India initiative in 2007.

The framework permits a maximum of six double-bedrooms, requires the owner to reside on the premises and mandates compliance with fire safety, ventilation and infrastructure standards.

Preliminary findings have revealed several concerns. Officials said the building had only a single entry and exit point, severely restricting evacuation routes during the emergency.

The probe has also found that windows in the building were sealed and that access was controlled through a sensor-operated main door, conditions that may have complicated rescue efforts.

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Blaze Kills 21, Including Foreign Nationals

The fire broke out at around 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday in the basement of the building before rapidly spreading to the upper floors.

Many guests were reportedly asleep when the blaze erupted.

A total of 17 fire tenders were deployed to contain the fire, while at least 58 people were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Among the 21 people declared dead on arrival, 12 have been identified as foreign nationals from African and Central Asian countries.