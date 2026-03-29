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As Dhurandhar 2 continues its remarkable box office run, crossing the Rs 1000 crore milestone globally, an unexpected conversation has emerged from Lyari. Residents of the Karachi locality, depicted prominently in the film, have voiced demands for a share of its earnings, sparking widespread debate online.

ALSO READ: ‘Didn’t Smoke But…’: Paresh Rawal Reacts To Comparison With R. Madhavan Amid Dhurandhar 2 Buzz

Voices From Lyari: Demand For A Share

"Aditya Dhar ji, attention please..." 🤣🤣



Dhurandhar 2 has earned over ₹1000 crore

so far. Now, people of LYARI are demanding a 50% share for their development. 🤣



Pakistan govt is not developing Lyari despite getting billions in loans from US and IMF. pic.twitter.com/gVaHP3R39W — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) March 27, 2026

The discussion gained traction after a video by a YouTube channel captured reactions from locals in Lyari. While some appreciated the film’s success, others called for financial contribution towards the area’s development.

One resident remarked, "The film made on Lyari, it's a very VIP film and it earned a lot of money. Lyari tarakki kare bahut aur yeh sadake bann jaayengi."

Another local expressed a more direct demand, saying, "Agar 1000 crore mil rahe hain toh 500 crore Lyari waalon ko de naa. Aadhi kamayi den toh yeh roads bane, bacche jaate hain toh paaon se daane nikalte hain."

A third voice added, "demand hum bahut kar rahe hain lekin mil nahi Raha hai kuch Lyari ki awaam ko. De de bhaijaan."

‘70-80% Share’: Locals Cite Film’s Setting

Aditya Dhar ji, demand has increased. 🤣



Now, people in Lyari are demanding 70–80% share of the profits from Dhurandhar 2.



Pakistan really never miss a chance to demand money on any occasion. Please help them. https://t.co/QaBmx0TF5I pic.twitter.com/LnKnKTTdVI — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) March 28, 2026

Some residents went further, suggesting that a significant portion of the film’s revenue should be directed towards Lyari, arguing that the narrative draws heavily from the locality.

One individual said, "lagbhag croreon toh milna chahiye. 70%-80% milna chahiye. Income kahan se aaya hai? Lyari ke naam se aur uski situations use karke aaya hai, toh inko itna donate karna chahiye (Atleast we should get crores Lyari should get 70-80%. Where did the income come from? From using Lyari's name and shows its situations, so they should donate)."

Social Media Reacts To The Viral Video

The video quickly circulated across platforms, drawing mixed reactions from viewers. While some saw humour in the demands, others debated the idea of filmmakers contributing to regions portrayed in their stories.

Comments ranged from light-hearted suggestions to critical takes, reflecting how the film’s success has triggered conversations beyond cinema.

About Dhurandhar And Its Global Success

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action franchise features Ranveer Singh in the lead, portraying an undercover operative navigating the complex underworld of Lyari.

The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, builds on the first film’s success, showcasing intense gang conflicts and espionage-driven storytelling. With a star-studded cast including Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and others, the film has struck a chord with audiences worldwide.

Its box office numbers continue to surge, with over Rs 1100 crore collected globally and strong domestic earnings, cementing its place among the biggest Indian films.