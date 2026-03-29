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HomeEntertainment'Sadake Ban Jaye': Lyari Residents Demand Rs 500 Crore From Aditya Dhar As Dhurandhar 2 Crosses Rs 1000 Crore

'Sadake Ban Jaye': Lyari Residents Demand Rs 500 Crore From Aditya Dhar As Dhurandhar 2 Crosses Rs 1000 Crore

Lyari residents demand Rs 500 crore from Dhurandhar 2 earnings, citing the film’s connection to their locality. Here’s what they said.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 08:17 AM (IST)
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As Dhurandhar 2 continues its remarkable box office run, crossing the Rs 1000 crore milestone globally, an unexpected conversation has emerged from Lyari. Residents of the Karachi locality, depicted prominently in the film, have voiced demands for a share of its earnings, sparking widespread debate online.

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Voices From Lyari: Demand For A Share

The discussion gained traction after a video by a YouTube channel captured reactions from locals in Lyari. While some appreciated the film’s success, others called for financial contribution towards the area’s development.

One resident remarked, "The film made on Lyari, it's a very VIP film and it earned a lot of money. Lyari tarakki kare bahut aur yeh sadake bann jaayengi."

Another local expressed a more direct demand, saying, "Agar 1000 crore mil rahe hain toh 500 crore Lyari waalon ko de naa. Aadhi kamayi den toh yeh roads bane, bacche jaate hain toh paaon se daane nikalte hain."

A third voice added, "demand hum bahut kar rahe hain lekin mil nahi Raha hai kuch Lyari ki awaam ko. De de bhaijaan."

‘70-80% Share’: Locals Cite Film’s Setting

Some residents went further, suggesting that a significant portion of the film’s revenue should be directed towards Lyari, arguing that the narrative draws heavily from the locality.

One individual said, "lagbhag croreon toh milna chahiye. 70%-80% milna chahiye. Income kahan se aaya hai? Lyari ke naam se aur uski situations use karke aaya hai, toh inko itna donate karna chahiye (Atleast we should get crores Lyari should get 70-80%. Where did the income come from? From using Lyari's name and shows its situations, so they should donate)."

Social Media Reacts To The Viral Video

The video quickly circulated across platforms, drawing mixed reactions from viewers. While some saw humour in the demands, others debated the idea of filmmakers contributing to regions portrayed in their stories.

Comments ranged from light-hearted suggestions to critical takes, reflecting how the film’s success has triggered conversations beyond cinema.

About Dhurandhar And Its Global Success

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action franchise features Ranveer Singh in the lead, portraying an undercover operative navigating the complex underworld of Lyari.

The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, builds on the first film’s success, showcasing intense gang conflicts and espionage-driven storytelling. With a star-studded cast including Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and others, the film has struck a chord with audiences worldwide.

Its box office numbers continue to surge, with over Rs 1100 crore collected globally and strong domestic earnings, cementing its place among the biggest Indian films.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the major development regarding the film Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 has achieved a significant box office milestone, crossing Rs 1000 crore globally. Following this success, residents from Lyari, a locality featured in the film, have voiced demands for a share of its earnings.

What are the demands from Lyari residents regarding Dhurandhar 2's earnings?

Residents of Lyari are requesting a portion of the film's profits, with some suggesting 50% and others even as high as 70-80%. They argue that the film's narrative heavily relies on Lyari's name and situations.

Why are Lyari residents asking for a share of the film's earnings?

Locals believe the film's income is derived from using Lyari's name and depicting its situations. They feel a portion of the earnings should contribute to the development of their area, citing a lack of local development.

How has social media reacted to the demands from Lyari?

Social media has seen mixed reactions to the video of Lyari residents' demands. While some find humor in the situation, others are debating the concept of filmmakers contributing to regions portrayed in their movies.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 08:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar ENtertainment News Dhurandhar 2 Lyari Karachi
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