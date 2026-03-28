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HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar TV Premiere: When & Where To Watch Ranveer Singh Film

Dhurandhar TV Premiere: When & Where To Watch Ranveer Singh Film

After its theatrical run and OTT debut, Dhurandhar is now set for its television premiere. Read on to know more about its worldwide TV release, including the channel and premiere date.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
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Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5 last year, is all set to make its TV premiere after its theatrical run and OTT debut in January. The film is set to premiere on television just days after the film’s second instalment is reportedly released on JioHotstar. 

Dhurandhar TV Premiere: When & Where To Watch

While sharing the update, Jio Studios wrote, “Ladies and Gentlemen, ab aa gaya hai waqt bigadne ka [Ladies and gentlemen, now it’s time to unleash the chaos].”

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Sees Drop On Second Friday; Earns Slightly Over Half Of First Friday

The makers also announced the date and the TV channel. “Aa raha hai Dhurandhar ka World TV Premiere, 30th May, raat 7 baje, sirf Star Gold par [The World TV Premiere of Dhurandhar is coming on May 30 at 7 PM, only on Star Gold],” it added. 

How Did Social Media Users React To This?

“The fact that you are still using a promo that doesn't contain half the content from Dhurandhar 1 is criminal,” said one social media user. 

Another added, “With 10000 ads in between matlab 3.5 hrs ki movie 5 ghante ki.”

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Characters Make Debut In Accounts Exam Questions; Paper Goes Viral

“Suryavansham got competition for next 30 years,” commented a third. 

A fourth posted, “Should have been released before Part 2 to tap more tier 3 and 4 audience.”

“I might just watch TV for the first time in 10 years,” expressed a fifth. 

Dhurandhar And Dhurandhar 2

The first instalment, Dhurandhar, minted Rs 1,307.35 crore at the box office. The second part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is currently running in theatres, has also entered the Rs 1,000 crore club and is set to break the record of the first part.

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. 

While Dhurandhar streamed on Netflix, Dhurandhar 2 will stream on JioHotstar from May 22, as per reports. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will

Dhurandhar will have its World TV Premiere on May 30th at 7 PM, exclusively on Star Gold.

What were some social media reactions to the TV premiere announcement?

Users commented on the promo not including all content, the potential for many ads, and compared it to other long-running films.

What is the reported OTT release date for

Dhurandhar 2 is reportedly set to stream on JioHotstar from May 22nd.

What is the box office performance of the

The first installment, Dhurandhar, earned Rs 1,307.35 crore. Dhurandhar 2 has also entered the Rs 1,000 crore club.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar Dhurandhar TV Premiere
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