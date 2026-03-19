Dhurandhar 2 Breaks DDLJ’s 30-Year Run At Maratha Mandir, Creates History

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already rewriting Bollywood history, and it hasn't even officially released yet. The high-octane sequel, headlined by Ranveer Singh, is set to arrive in cinemas on March 19, but its pre-release buzz has triggered a major shift at one of Mumbai's most iconic theatres.

In a move that has stunned film lovers, the film is set to take over a slot that had remained untouched for decades.

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DDLJ's Iconic Slot Finally Replaced

For over 30 years, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, has enjoyed an uninterrupted run at Mumbai’s legendary Maratha Mandir theatre.

Screened daily at “11:30 am”, the film had become more than just a movie, it was a cultural ritual for generations of cinema-goers. However, the immense demand for Dhurandhar 2, coupled with its extended runtime, has led theatres to revise their schedules, making way for the new release.

Unmatched Demand Drives Extra Screenings

The excitement surrounding Dhurandhar 2 is clearly off the charts. With ticket demand surging, theatres have gone the extra mile, introducing additional shows well beyond conventional timings.

In fact, the film has achieved a rare feat, it is reportedly the first Hindi film to secure such early-morning and overnight screenings even before its official release.

Early Morning To Post-Midnight Shows

To accommodate audiences, cinemas have scheduled screenings as early as “5:30 am” and as late as “3:15 am”. These unusual showtimes underline just how strong the anticipation is for the action-packed sequel.

Such scheduling is rarely seen in the industry, highlighting the film’s massive pre-release pull.

Star-Studded Cast Returns

Dhurandhar 2 reunites its ensemble cast, with Ranveer Singh reprising his role as Hamza, an Indian spy operating in Pakistan. The film also features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Additionally, Akshaye Khanna, who played the antagonist in the first instalment, is expected to make a cameo appearance.