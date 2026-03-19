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HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar 2 Breaks DDLJ’s 30-Year Run At Maratha Mandir, Creates History

Dhurandhar 2 Breaks DDLJ’s 30-Year Run At Maratha Mandir, Creates History

Dhurandhar 2 replaces DDLJ’s iconic Maratha Mandir slot after 30 years, setting a new milestone even before its theatrical release.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
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Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already rewriting Bollywood history, and it hasn't even officially released yet. The high-octane sequel, headlined by Ranveer Singh, is set to arrive in cinemas on March 19, but its pre-release buzz has triggered a major shift at one of Mumbai's most iconic theatres.

In a move that has stunned film lovers, the film is set to take over a slot that had remained untouched for decades.

ALSO READ: Gender Pay Gap In Dhurandhar 2? Sara Arjun’s Rs 1 Cr Paycheck Pales Beside Ranveer Singh’s

DDLJ's Iconic Slot Finally Replaced 

For over 30 years, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, has enjoyed an uninterrupted run at Mumbai’s legendary Maratha Mandir theatre.

Screened daily at “11:30 am”, the film had become more than just a movie, it was a cultural ritual for generations of cinema-goers. However, the immense demand for Dhurandhar 2, coupled with its extended runtime, has led theatres to revise their schedules, making way for the new release.

Unmatched Demand Drives Extra Screenings

The excitement surrounding Dhurandhar 2 is clearly off the charts. With ticket demand surging, theatres have gone the extra mile, introducing additional shows well beyond conventional timings.

In fact, the film has achieved a rare feat, it is reportedly the first Hindi film to secure such early-morning and overnight screenings even before its official release.

Early Morning To Post-Midnight Shows

To accommodate audiences, cinemas have scheduled screenings as early as “5:30 am” and as late as “3:15 am”. These unusual showtimes underline just how strong the anticipation is for the action-packed sequel.

Such scheduling is rarely seen in the industry, highlighting the film’s massive pre-release pull.

Star-Studded Cast Returns

Dhurandhar 2 reunites its ensemble cast, with Ranveer Singh reprising his role as Hamza, an Indian spy operating in Pakistan. The film also features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Additionally, Akshaye Khanna, who played the antagonist in the first instalment, is expected to make a cameo appearance.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a highly anticipated Bollywood sequel starring Ranveer Singh. It is an action-packed film with a strong pre-release buzz.

Will Dhurandhar 2 replace Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at Maratha Mandir?

Yes, Dhurandhar 2 will replace the long-running screening of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre due to immense demand for the new film.

What are the unusual screening times for Dhurandhar 2?

To meet audience demand, Dhurandhar 2 has secured early morning and overnight screenings, with shows scheduled as early as 5:30 am and as late as 3:15 am.

Who is in the cast of Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 features Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Akshaye Khanna.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
DDLJ Maratha Mandir Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2
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