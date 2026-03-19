Dhurandhar 2 Cast Education Qualification: Degrees, Dropouts & Surprising Academic Backgrounds

Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, has finally arrived in theatres on March 19, delivering a high-octane spy thriller that has been building anticipation for months. With a strong ensemble led by Ranveer Singh, the film combines action, emotion, and layered storytelling, making it one of the most talked-about releases of 2026.

Amid the buzz, fans are increasingly searching for details beyond the screen, especially the educational qualifications of the cast. Here’s a detailed look at what the stars studied before making their mark in cinema.

Director Aditya Dhar’s Journey From Academics to Filmmaking

Before becoming a filmmaker, Aditya Dhar had a strong academic foundation. He completed his schooling at Guru Harkrishan Public School, Vasant Vihar, and later pursued graduation from Hindu College. During his college years, he actively participated in theatre and performed with groups such as Delhi Music Theatre, shaping his creative journey early on.

Educational Qualifications of Dhurandhar 2 Cast:

The film’s star cast comes from diverse academic backgrounds, reflecting a mix of traditional education and creative pursuits:

R. Madhavan

He holds a bachelor's degree in Electronics and has additional credentials in public speaking. He also trained in England as part of the NCC and worked with the British Army.

Ranveer Singh

The lead actor completed schooling at Learner’s Academy and attended H.R. College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. He later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, in the USA.

Sanjay Dutt

He studied at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, and later joined Elphinstone College in Mumbai, though he left before completing his degree to pursue acting.

Arjun Rampal

He completed his schooling at Kodaikanal International School and graduated in Economics from Hindu College before entering modelling and films.

Sara Arjun

The young actress is currently continuing her education while working in films and is pursuing a degree in Performing Arts and Film Studies.

Rakesh Bedi

He studied at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Andrews Ganj, before enrolling at the Film and Television Institute of India, where he trained in acting.

As Dhurandhar 2 trends across platforms, searches around “celebrity education” and “actor qualifications” have surged. Audiences today are keen to explore the academic journeys of their favourite stars, making such stories highly engaging during major film releases.

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