'BJP Could Remain India’s Dominant Political Force For 20 Years': Axis My India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress faces slow recovery due to past governance issues.

The BJP’s current phase of political dominance could continue for at least two decades, according to Axis My India Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Gupta, who told PTI that the party’s electoral strength is likely to remain intact so long as its governance performance does not weaken significantly. Drawing comparisons with the Congress party’s decades-long hold on power after Independence, Gupta said Indian politics appears to be entering another cycle of one-party predominance led by the BJP. However, he also cautioned that rising public expectations could eventually become a challenge for the ruling party.

‘20-Year Political Cycle’

Speaking to PTI, Axis My India’s Pradeep Gupta said Indian politics historically moves in long cycles of dominance, pointing to the Congress era that lasted until 1977. According to Gupta, a similar pattern may now be unfolding with the BJP at the centre of national politics.

“There is a threshold in politics,” Gupta said, arguing that political generations in India often last around 20 years. He suggested the BJP’s dominance, which began with Narendra Modi’s rise to power in 2014, could continue for another decade or more if the party maintains strong governance standards.

Gupta added that the BJP and the NDA now face significantly higher expectations following successive electoral victories and large mandates from voters.

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Congress Faces ‘Long Recovery’

Axis My India’s Gupta also told PTI that the Congress continues to struggle with what he described as “legacy issues” linked to perceptions of past governance failures. According to him, this has slowed the party’s political recovery despite repeated attempts to rebuild its national presence.

Referring to the 2029 general election, Gupta said the Congress would by then have spent nearly 15 years out of power at the Centre. He estimated that the opposition party may require at least another five years to regain wider public confidence across the country.

At the same time, Gupta noted that prolonged political dominance can create its own pressures. He said that once a party reaches great heights, public expectations naturally rise, increasing scrutiny over performance and delivery.

According to Axis My India, the BJP’s future electoral success will ultimately depend on whether it can continue meeting those expectations while maintaining voter confidence.

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