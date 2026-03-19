Dhurandhar 2 MAJOR SPOILER! Bade Sahab’s Identity Is The Wildest Twist In Ranveer Singh's Film

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge, widely known as Dhurandhar 2, hit theatres today after holding paid preview screenings a day earlier. While most Hindi shows went ahead as scheduled, the film faced minor disruptions in dubbed versions. Tamil and Telugu screenings began later in the evening at 9 pm, while Malayalam and Kannada shows were pushed to the next day.

Despite repeated requests from director Aditya Dhar urging audiences to avoid sharing spoilers, key plot reveals quickly made their way online. Among them, the biggest talking point has been the identity of the mysterious character, Bade Sahab.

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Scroll further only if you are okay with spoilers.

Who Is Bade Sahab?

The chatter around the character of Bade Sahab started ever since the first instalment - Dhurandhar - was released. In Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari had mentioned him in his diary with question marks.

Since then, several theories surfaced online, with some suggesting cameo appearances by major stars like Salman Khan or Emraan Hashmi. However, the preview screenings have now put all speculation to rest.

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Bade Sahab is played by Danish Iqbal.

In the film, Iqbal portrays Dawood Ibrahim, emerging as a central antagonist and the mastermind driving the narrative’s conflict.

Who Is Danish Iqbal?

Danish Iqbal is a trained theatre actor with a strong academic background in acting. He completed his postgraduate diploma from the National School of Drama (NSD) and holds a master’s degree in Classical Acting from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

Before Dhurandhar 2, he appeared in projects like Sankalp and gained recognition for roles such as Dilshad Mirza in Maharani 2. His filmography also includes titles like Aranyak, Faraaz, Aakhri Sach, and Bhakshak. He is also a National Award recipient.

Strong Start at the Box Office

The film has opened to a solid response at the box office. Even before its official release, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 44 crore from paid previews, surpassing the opening day figures of Dhurandhar. With such momentum, the film is expected to register a strong opening weekend.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released in December last year and performed exceptionally well at the box office.