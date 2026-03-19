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HomeEntertainmentGender Pay Gap In Dhurandhar 2? Sara Arjun’s Rs 1 Cr Paycheck Pales Beside Ranveer Singh’s

Gender Pay Gap In Dhurandhar 2? Sara Arjun’s Rs 1 Cr Paycheck Pales Beside Ranveer Singh’s

Dhurandhar 2 creates history with Rs 44 crore preview earnings. Ranveer Singh leads the cast as the highest-paid star in the action thriller.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
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As Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge gears up for a massive release, the spotlight isn’t just on its scale and action, but also on the reported salaries of its star-studded cast. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has already generated strong buzz, and now, conversations around pay disparity between its leads are gaining traction.

With anticipation building, one question is quietly doing the rounds, how wide is the gap between the film’s biggest names?

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Review: Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan, Allu Arjun And More Applaud Ranveer Singh’s Film

Ranveer Singh Leads With Highest Paycheque

(Image Source: Twitter/@AbhirajSin71938)
(Image Source: Twitter/@AbhirajSin71938)

At the centre of the film is Ranveer Singh, who takes on a double role as Hamza Ali and Jaskirat Singh Rangi. His performance is expected to be one of the film’s biggest highlights, and unsurprisingly, he is also reported to be the highest-paid actor on the project.

According to reports, Ranveer has charged a staggering Rs 50 crore, placing him firmly at the top of the earnings ladder.

Sanjay Dutt And R. Madhavan Follow Behind

(Image Source: Twitter/@AlwaysBollywood)
(Image Source: Twitter/@AlwaysBollywood)

Veteran star Sanjay Dutt, who appears in a fierce avatar as Chaudhary Aslam, is said to be the second-highest paid, reportedly earning around Rs 10 crore.

(Image Source: Twitter/@nickhunterr)
(Image Source: Twitter/@nickhunterr)

Meanwhile, R. Madhavan returns as Ajay Sanyal, a role that had already impressed audiences in the first instalment. For the sequel, he has reportedly received Rs 9 crore.

Supporting Cast Fees Revealed

(Image Source: Twitter/@amitkarn99)
(Image Source: Twitter/@amitkarn99)

Arjun Rampal, who plays Major Iqbal, is also part of the ensemble. However, compared to his co-stars, his reported fee is significantly lower, at around Rs 1 crore.

(Image Source: Twitter/@ShyyPallavi)
(Image Source: Twitter/@ShyyPallavi)

Reports suggest that Akshaye Khanna has been paid approximately Rs 2.5 crore for his role.

Sara Arjun’s Fee Draws Attention

(Image Source: Twitter/@PeterBaddieX)
(Image Source: Twitter/@PeterBaddieX)

Playing Yalina Jamali, Hamza’s wife, the female main lead, Sara Arjun is one of the key faces of the film. However, her reported remuneration stands at Rs 1 crore, placing her far behind the film’s male lead.

While these figures remain unconfirmed, the noticeable gap between the lead actors’ earnings has sparked discussion, especially given their central roles in the narrative.

Big Opening Expected At The Box Office

Beyond salaries, the film is expected to make a thunderous start at the box office. Trade experts believe the global opening day collection could cross Rs 200 crore, reflecting the immense hype surrounding the project.

With a multi-star cast, high-octane storytelling, and strong pre-release momentum, Dhurandhar 2 is poised for a grand debut. The only question now, is the film set to redefine box office success once again?

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge releasing in cinemas?

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid. Paid previews began a day earlier on March 18.

Who are the main actors in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge?

The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

How much did Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge earn from preview shows?

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge recorded an impressive Rs 44 crore net from its preview shows, setting a new benchmark for Bollywood premieres.

Did Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge break any box office records?

Yes, its preview earnings of Rs 44 crore surpassed the previous record of Rs 10 crore set by Stree 2 and redefined opening benchmarks in the industry.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Bollywood Box Office Dhurandhar 2
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