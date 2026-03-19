Gender Pay Gap In Dhurandhar 2? Sara Arjun’s Rs 1 Cr Paycheck Pales Beside Ranveer Singh’s

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As Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge gears up for a massive release, the spotlight isn’t just on its scale and action, but also on the reported salaries of its star-studded cast. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has already generated strong buzz, and now, conversations around pay disparity between its leads are gaining traction.

With anticipation building, one question is quietly doing the rounds, how wide is the gap between the film’s biggest names?

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Ranveer Singh Leads With Highest Paycheque

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At the centre of the film is Ranveer Singh, who takes on a double role as Hamza Ali and Jaskirat Singh Rangi. His performance is expected to be one of the film’s biggest highlights, and unsurprisingly, he is also reported to be the highest-paid actor on the project.

According to reports, Ranveer has charged a staggering Rs 50 crore, placing him firmly at the top of the earnings ladder.

Sanjay Dutt And R. Madhavan Follow Behind

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Veteran star Sanjay Dutt, who appears in a fierce avatar as Chaudhary Aslam, is said to be the second-highest paid, reportedly earning around Rs 10 crore.

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Meanwhile, R. Madhavan returns as Ajay Sanyal, a role that had already impressed audiences in the first instalment. For the sequel, he has reportedly received Rs 9 crore.

Supporting Cast Fees Revealed

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Arjun Rampal, who plays Major Iqbal, is also part of the ensemble. However, compared to his co-stars, his reported fee is significantly lower, at around Rs 1 crore.

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Reports suggest that Akshaye Khanna has been paid approximately Rs 2.5 crore for his role.

Sara Arjun’s Fee Draws Attention

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Playing Yalina Jamali, Hamza’s wife, the female main lead, Sara Arjun is one of the key faces of the film. However, her reported remuneration stands at Rs 1 crore, placing her far behind the film’s male lead.

While these figures remain unconfirmed, the noticeable gap between the lead actors’ earnings has sparked discussion, especially given their central roles in the narrative.

Big Opening Expected At The Box Office

Beyond salaries, the film is expected to make a thunderous start at the box office. Trade experts believe the global opening day collection could cross Rs 200 crore, reflecting the immense hype surrounding the project.

With a multi-star cast, high-octane storytelling, and strong pre-release momentum, Dhurandhar 2 is poised for a grand debut. The only question now, is the film set to redefine box office success once again?