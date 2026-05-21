Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sara Tendulkar criticized paparazzi for offensive body-shaming comment.

Reel caption called her 'fat'.

She responded through her Instagram.

Removing the post doesn't excuse the paparazzi's behaviour.

Sara Tendulkar has publicly criticised a paparazzi account after an offensive comment targeting her appearance surfaced online. The controversy erupted after a reel featuring Sara and her sister-in-law, Saaniya Chandhok went viral online. The reel posted by a paparazzi page drew backlash for its insensitive caption, prompting Sara to respond sharply on Instagram Stories.

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Sara Tendulkar Reacts To Offensive Reel

(Image Source: Instagram/@saratendulkar)

The controversy began after an Instagram reel posted by paparazzi account Tahir Jasus showed Sara Tendulkar at an airport alongside entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok, who married Sara’s brother Arjun Tendulkar in March 2026.

The reel included a Hindi caption that read: “Moti wali Sara hai, bagal wali bhabhi hai [The fat one is Sara, the woman next to her is her sister-in-law].” The remark immediately drew criticism online for being derogatory and invasive.

Sara later reposted a moment from the reel on her Instagram Stories and directly called out the account behind it.

“You are disgusting. This is not journalism. Leave. Us. Alone,” she wrote while tagging the page.

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'Deleting It Not Enough,' Says Sara Tendulkar

This paparazzi body shamed Sara Tendulkar saying "moti wali sara hai or bagal wali bhabhi hai"



Today, Sara Tendulkar brutally crushed this pap and said "you are disgusting, this is not "journalism" leave us Alone"



This is the lowest level of media we saw! pic.twitter.com/63mCpSJ1eY — Chota Don (@choga_don) May 21, 2026

Although the original reel was eventually deleting after getting backlash, Sara made it clear that removing the post did not erase the damage.

“You can delete your post, but that doesn't make you any less disgusting,” she added in a follow-up message.