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HomeNewsDelhi-Bengaluru Air India Flight Suffers Tail Strike During Landing, Aircraft Grounded

Delhi-Bengaluru Air India Flight Suffers Tail Strike During Landing, Aircraft Grounded

Air India’s Delhi-Bengaluru flight suffers a tail strike during landing amid wake turbulence; all passengers and crew remain safe.

By : Varun Bhasin | Updated at : 21 May 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Air India flight AI2651 experienced tail strike on Bengaluru landing.
  • Wake turbulence from another aircraft is suspected cause.
  • All passengers and crew safe; aircraft grounded for inspection.

A Delhi-to-Bengaluru Air India flight suffered a tail-strike incident while landing at Kempegowda International Airport, prompting the airline to ground the aircraft for inspection. Despite the mid-landing scare, all passengers and crew members on board flight AI2651 were reported safe, with the aircraft completing its landing without injuries or evacuation. The incident is believed to have been triggered by wake turbulence from another aircraft ahead, which briefly affected the plane’s stability during approach. The development also forced Air India to cancel the return Bengaluru-Delhi service AI2652.

Wake Turbulence Triggers Incident

According to Air India, the aircraft experienced wake turbulence while descending towards Bengaluru airport. Aviation experts describe wake turbulence as disturbed air generated by an aircraft in flight, particularly dangerous for planes approaching from behind during landing or take-off.

The turbulence reportedly impacted the aircraft’s balance moments before touchdown, leading to the tail section scraping the runway-an occurrence known in aviation as a tail strike. Such incidents can potentially damage the aircraft’s rear fuselage and therefore require mandatory technical inspection before further operations.

Air India confirmed that the landing remained fully controlled and safe despite the incident. Passengers and crew disembarked normally after arrival.

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Aircraft Grounded

Following the incident, the aircraft was immediately withdrawn from service for detailed engineering checks. As a result, Air India cancelled flight AI2652 from Bengaluru to Delhi.

The airline said alternative travel arrangements were being made for affected passengers, while ground staff at Bengaluru airport were assisting travellers with rebooking and other support services.

Tail strikes are relatively uncommon but remain a serious operational event in commercial aviation. Experts say even minor contact between an aircraft’s tail and the runway can require extensive inspection to rule out structural damage.

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Before You Go

Transport cost hike: AITDWA announces freight rate increase amid rising petrol diesel CNG prices

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
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Air India Flight Breaking News ABP Live Tail Strike Delhi-Bengaluru Air India
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