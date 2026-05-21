Asim Munir Flies To Tehran With Iran-US Talks Nearing Turning Point

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan army chief visits Tehran amid US-Iran indirect talks.

Pakistani minister conveyed Washington's messages to Iran.

Iran reviews US views; Strait of Hormuz closure worries.

Trump warns of shrinking diplomacy; region watches closely.

US Iran War: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir is expected to arrive in Tehran on Thursday amid intensifying diplomatic activity surrounding ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, according to reports from Iranian media. The visit by Pakistan’s army chief comes at a highly sensitive moment in the region, with tensions still simmering after the recent U.S.-Israel military strike on Iran and concerns growing over the fragile security situation in the Gulf.

Iranian media outlet ISNA reported that Munir’s trip follows a series of high-level diplomatic engagements involving Pakistani officials aimed at facilitating communication between Washington and Tehran.

Pakistan Emerges As Key Diplomatic Channel

Earlier this week, Pakistani Interior Minister Syed Mohsen Naqvi travelled twice to Tehran, where he held meetings with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior officials. The discussions reportedly focused on regional security developments and the status of indirect talks between the United States and Iran.

Iranian authorities acknowledged that messages from Washington had been transmitted through Pakistani intermediaries. Tehran indicated that several rounds of exchanges had already taken place under a framework proposed by Iran.

ALSO READ: India Slams Pakistan At UN, Says Nation With ‘Genocidal Record’ Cannot Lecture On Kashmir

Strait of Hormuz Remains Flashpoint

The diplomatic outreach is unfolding against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire that has reportedly remained in place since April 8. However, regional stability continues to be threatened by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait is among the world’s most critical energy corridors, handling nearly one-fifth of global oil and gas shipments. Its continued closure has raised fears of wider economic disruption and mounting pressure on global energy markets.

ALSO READ: Trump Warns Iran: ‘Agree To A Deal Or Face Some Nasty Things’

Trump Administration Issues Warning

In Washington, Donald Trump signalled growing impatience with the pace of negotiations, warning that the opportunity for diplomacy may be shrinking.

Trump reportedly described the talks as being “on the borderline” between a breakthrough agreement and renewed confrontation.

Meanwhile, White House official Stephen Miller adopted an even tougher tone, stating in an interview with Fox News that Iran would have to accept conditions “satisfactory to the United States” or risk unprecedented military repercussions.

Region Watches Tehran Visit Closely

The Middle East has remained on edge since the joint U.S.-Israel strike on Iranian targets in late February, which significantly escalated regional tensions and raised fears of a broader conflict.

Against that backdrop, General Munir’s visit to Tehran is being viewed as a potentially important diplomatic intervention aimed at preventing another round of military escalation.