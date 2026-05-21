Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer launch event canceled unexpectedly.

Makers cited unforeseen technical difficulties for the cancellation.

Film reunites director David Dhawan with son Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan apologized to fans for a brief appearance.

The buzz around Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has been steadily growing over the past few weeks, with fans eagerly waiting for trailer of David Dhawan's upcoming romantic comedy. However, the excitement hit an unexpected pause on Thursday after the makers abruptly cancelled the film's trailer launch event in Mumabi.

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Makers Announce Cancellation Of Trailer Launch

The trailer was originally set to be released at a Mumbai event attented by the cast and members of the film's team. However, the launch was called off shortly before it was scheduled to begin at a suburban theatre venue.

Soon after, the makers shared an official statement on social media confirming the cancellation. The statement read, “We regret to inform you that the trailer launch event for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, scheduled for today, has been cancelled due to unforeseen technical difficulties. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and continued support. We look forward to sharing the trailer with you soon. - Team Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai SEE YOU AT THE MOVIES (sic).”

Film Marks David Dhawan’s Reunion With Varun Dhawan

The romantic comedy has been in production for a considerable period and has gone through multiple release date changes before finally locking June 5, 2026, as its theatrical release date.

The film also marks another collaboration between director David Dhawan and his son Varun Dhawan after Coolie No 1.

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Varun Dhawan Apologises To Fan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by divyanshi tiwari (@unfiltered_divaaaa)

Varun Dhawan responded after a fan expressed disappointment over not being able to meet him during a recent promotional event in Lucknow. The attendee claimed the crowd waited for nearly five hours while the actor appeared only briefly on stage.

The actor later addressed the fan’s post in the comments section and explained the sudden exit.

He said, “Sorry, I couldn’t give an autograph; we were made to leave a lil early by the cops,” Varun wrote.