‘Don’t Be Weak’: Ambika Extends Emotional Support To Ravi Mohan Amid Divorce Battle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Ravi Mohan emotionally announces acting hiatus during divorce.

Veteran actress Ambika offers strong words of support and encouragement.

Mohan details emotional distress, lack of contact with children.

He refutes rumors and criticizes external interference in his life.

Actor Ravi Mohan’s deeply emotional remarks about his ongoing divorce case have triggered widespread discussion across social media, with several members of the film industry and fans reacting strongly to his statements. Amid the growing attention around the issue, veteran actress Ambika stepped forward with a heartfelt message of support, urging the actor to remain strong during one of the most difficult phases of his personal life.

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Ambika’s Supporting Message Goes Viral

Dear ravi dont b weak.Everything is going to b ok. god is kind of delaying and may be testing.dont do anything negative. dont hurt yourself .ur love (towards kids)will bring yr love (ur kids)in ur life.pray.mainly https://t.co/oNWANCuYl3 withur parents or friends who knows u. — Actress Ambika (@ActressAmbika) May 20, 2026

Soon after Ravi Mohan’s interview surfaced online, Ambika shared an emotional note on her X account that quickly drew attention from fans and industry followers alike. Her message, filled with concern and encouragement, resonated with many people who praised her for offering comfort during the actor’s troubled phase.

She wrote, “Dear Ravi, don't be weak. Everything is going to be ok. god is kind of delaying and may be testing. Don't do anything negative. Don't hurt yourself. Your love (towards kids)will bring your love (ur kids)in ur life. Pray, mainly sleep. Be with your parents or friends who know you.”

Ravi Mohan Speaks About Emotional Stress

During the interview, Ravi Mohan revealed that he has decided to step away from acting until his divorce case reaches a conclusion. He also claimed that none of his completed films would be released for the time being.

The actor became emotional while speaking about his children and admitted that he was unable to even communicate with them over the phone. He said the emotional pressure and ongoing stress surrounding his personal life ultimately pushed him towards seeking a divorce.

Ravi Mohan further stated that several rumours circulating about him had intensified his emotional struggles and added to his distress.

ALSO READ: 'My Dignified Silence Should Never Be Mistaken For Weakness': Aarti Ravi’s Strong Statement Amid Ongoing Divorce Battle

Actor Reacts To Rumours About His Personal Life

The actor also addressed speculation linking him with another woman. Questioning the criticism directed at him, Ravi Mohan said it was unreasonable for people to claim he had been “carried away by beauty” at the age of 45.

He pointed out that actors regularly work alongside actresses as part of their profession and questioned why such allegations were now being raised against him. Ravi also criticised an actress who had commented on his personal matters, stating that she had no right to interfere in issues related to his family.