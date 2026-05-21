Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Don’t Be Weak’: Ambika Extends Emotional Support To Ravi Mohan Amid Divorce Battle

‘Don’t Be Weak’: Ambika Extends Emotional Support To Ravi Mohan Amid Divorce Battle

Actress Ambika shared an emotional message for Ravi Mohan after his tearful interview about his ongoing divorce case and mental stress.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 May 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Ravi Mohan emotionally announces acting hiatus during divorce.
  • Veteran actress Ambika offers strong words of support and encouragement.
  • Mohan details emotional distress, lack of contact with children.
  • He refutes rumors and criticizes external interference in his life.

Actor Ravi Mohan’s deeply emotional remarks about his ongoing divorce case have triggered widespread discussion across social media, with several members of the film industry and fans reacting strongly to his statements. Amid the growing attention around the issue, veteran actress Ambika stepped forward with a heartfelt message of support, urging the actor to remain strong during one of the most difficult phases of his personal life.

ALSO READ: ‘I Won’t Act Until My Divorce’: Ravi Mohan’s Emotional Video Goes Viral After Keneeshaa Francis Announces Split

Ambika’s Supporting Message Goes Viral

Soon after Ravi Mohan’s interview surfaced online, Ambika shared an emotional note on her X account that quickly drew attention from fans and industry followers alike. Her message, filled with concern and encouragement, resonated with many people who praised her for offering comfort during the actor’s troubled phase.

She wrote, “Dear Ravi, don't be weak. Everything is going to be ok. god is kind of delaying and may be testing. Don't do anything negative. Don't hurt yourself. Your love (towards kids)will bring your love (ur kids)in ur life. Pray, mainly sleep. Be with your parents or friends who know you.”

Ravi Mohan Speaks About Emotional Stress

During the interview, Ravi Mohan revealed that he has decided to step away from acting until his divorce case reaches a conclusion. He also claimed that none of his completed films would be released for the time being.

The actor became emotional while speaking about his children and admitted that he was unable to even communicate with them over the phone. He said the emotional pressure and ongoing stress surrounding his personal life ultimately pushed him towards seeking a divorce.

Ravi Mohan further stated that several rumours circulating about him had intensified his emotional struggles and added to his distress.

ALSO READ: 'My Dignified Silence Should Never Be Mistaken For Weakness': Aarti Ravi’s Strong Statement Amid Ongoing Divorce Battle

Actor Reacts To Rumours About His Personal Life

The actor also addressed speculation linking him with another woman. Questioning the criticism directed at him, Ravi Mohan said it was unreasonable for people to claim he had been “carried away by beauty” at the age of 45.

He pointed out that actors regularly work alongside actresses as part of their profession and questioned why such allegations were now being raised against him. Ravi also criticised an actress who had commented on his personal matters, stating that she had no right to interfere in issues related to his family.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Ravi Mohan decided to step away from acting?

Ravi Mohan has decided to pause his acting career until his divorce case is resolved. He feels unable to focus on work during this difficult personal time.

What did veteran actress Ambika say to Ravi Mohan?

Ambika offered Ravi Mohan words of encouragement, urging him not to be weak and to stay strong. She advised him to pray and spend time with loved ones.

What emotional struggles did Ravi Mohan reveal?

Ravi Mohan spoke about the emotional stress and difficulty in communicating with his children. He also mentioned that rumors surrounding him intensified his struggles.

How did Ravi Mohan address rumors about his personal life?

Ravi Mohan questioned the criticism against him, particularly claims of being 'carried away by beauty.' He defended his professional interactions with actresses.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 May 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Cinema Kollywood Ravi Mohan Ambika Aarti Mohan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
‘Don’t Be Weak’: Ambika Extends Emotional Support To Ravi Mohan Amid Divorce Battle
‘Don’t Be Weak’: Ambika Extends Emotional Support To Ravi Mohan Amid Divorce Battle
Celebrities
Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Indian Idol Performance Surreal, Reveals Stage Once Rejected Him
Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Indian Idol Performance Surreal, Reveals Stage Once Rejected Him
Celebrities
'This Is Not Journalism': Sara Tendulkar Calls Out Paparazzi Page Over Derogatory Remark In Viral Post
'This Is Not Journalism': Sara Tendulkar Calls Out Paparazzi Page Over Derogatory Remark In Viral Post
Celebrities
Zeenat Aman Opens Up About Filming Gawaahi Amid Crumbling Marriage: 'Wanted To Escape My Personal Life'
Zeenat Aman Opens Up About Filming Gawaahi Amid Crumbling Marriage: 'Wanted To Escape My Personal Life'
Advertisement

Videos

Transport cost hike: AITDWA announces freight rate increase amid rising petrol diesel CNG prices
Twisha Sharma case: family alleges 46 calls, audio leak claims, CBI probe after CM Mohan Yadav meet
NEET paper leak: Congress protests in Jaipur, demands probe, clash with police at BJP office march
Char Dham Yatra rush: heavy crowd in Uttarakhand, pilgrims face tough conditions on Kedarnath route
Breaking: Family alleges denial of justice in Twisha case, seeks High Court intervention, raises claims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ulupi Borah
Ulupi Borah
Security, Connectivity And China: The Rising Importance Of India’s Northeast
Opinion
Embed widget