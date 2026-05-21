Transportation Costs Set To Rise Across India After Diesel Price Hike

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessFrom Trucks To Online Deliveries: Transportation Costs Are Going Up

From Trucks To Online Deliveries: Transportation Costs Are Going Up

Under the new system, transport rates will increase by 0.65 per cent for every Re 1 per litre rise in diesel prices beyond the May 15, 2026 base rate.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 21 May 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Transporters to increase freight charges due to rising diesel prices.
  • New 'Fuel Adjustment Factor' links freight rates to diesel costs.
  • Hikes in transport costs may raise prices for consumer goods.

The impact of rising fuel prices is now beginning to move beyond petrol pumps and into India’s transport network.

Transporters across the country have decided to increase freight charges after a sustained rise in diesel prices, signalling the possibility of higher logistics costs and eventual price pressure across several sectors.

The All India Transporters’ Welfare Association (AITWA), which represents transporters nationwide, has announced the introduction of a Fuel Adjustment Factor (FAF), a mechanism designed to automatically adjust freight charges whenever diesel prices rise.

A New Formula for Freight Costs

Under the new system, transport rates will increase by 0.65 per cent for every Re 1 per litre rise in diesel prices beyond the May 15, 2026 base rate.

The association said the decision was taken in response to mounting operational pressure caused by rising fuel prices and disruptions in global energy markets.

According to AITWA, ongoing geopolitical tensions and war-like situations have severely affected international energy supply chains, sharply increasing costs for the transport sector.

Transporters have decided to implement the revised freight pricing mechanism from May 20, 2026.

Also Read : 8th Pay Commission: 3490 Calories, Rs 69,000 Salary Demand - Why Food Costs Are Now Key

Why Diesel Matters So Much to Transporters

Diesel remains the single biggest operating expense for the road transport industry.

According to transporters, fuel accounts for nearly 65 per cent of operational costs, making freight businesses extremely sensitive to changes in diesel prices.

The newly introduced Fuel Adjustment Factor is aimed at passing part of the rising fuel burden directly to customers instead of transporters absorbing the full impact.

Industry representatives say the move is necessary to keep transport operations financially viable amid elevated energy prices.

Fuel Prices Have Already Climbed

The decision comes shortly after oil marketing companies increased petrol and diesel prices by nearly Rs 4 per litre across India. The increase was linked to soaring global crude oil prices amid tensions in West Asia and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Alongside petrol and diesel, compressed natural gas (CNG) prices were also revised upwards.

The sharp rise in fuel prices has already triggered concerns around inflation, transportation costs and household expenses.

Also Read : Share Markets Cool As Oil Prices Ease, Sensex Over 550 Points Up, Nifty Above 23,800

What Could Become More Expensive?

Economists say freight rate hikes tend to have a cascading effect across the broader economy.

As transportation costs rise, businesses often pass on the additional burden through higher prices for consumer goods, food products, industrial materials and e-commerce deliveries. Sectors heavily dependent on road transport, including agriculture, FMCG, construction and retail, may particularly feel the impact.

Truck operators and logistics firms argue that the latest diesel price increases have significantly squeezed margins, leaving little room to absorb further costs.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Input By : Varun Bhasin

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are transport companies increasing their freight charges?

Transporters are increasing freight charges due to sustained rises in diesel prices, which significantly impact their operational costs. This move is aimed at making transport operations financially viable.

What is the new mechanism for adjusting freight charges?

The All India Transporters’ Welfare Association has introduced a Fuel Adjustment Factor (FAF). This mechanism increases transport rates by 0.65% for every Re 1 per litre rise in diesel prices above a base rate.

Why is diesel such a significant cost for transporters?

Diesel accounts for about 65% of the operational costs for the road transport industry. This makes freight businesses highly sensitive to fluctuations in diesel prices.

What items might become more expensive due to these freight hikes?

Higher freight rates can lead to increased prices for consumer goods, food products, industrial materials, and e-commerce deliveries. Sectors like agriculture, FMCG, construction, and retail may feel a significant impact.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
Read More
Published at : 21 May 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fuel Hike Diesel Hike Online Deliveries Trucks Transportation Cost Hike Transportation Hike
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
From Trucks To Online Deliveries: Transportation Costs Are Going Up
Transportation Costs Set To Rise Across India After Diesel Price Hike
Business
Nissan Tekton SUV Unveil On July 9 Marks Big India Push
Nissan Tekton SUV Unveil On July 9 Marks Big India Push
Business
Rupee Gains 41 Paise From All-Time Low Amid Hopes Of US-Iran Deal
Rupee Gains 41 Paise From All-Time Low Amid Hopes Of US-Iran Deal
Business
India’s Private Sector Growth Slips In May As Geopolitical Tensions Weigh
India’s Private Sector Growth Slips In May As Geopolitical Tensions Weigh
Advertisement

Videos

Char Dham Yatra rush: heavy crowd in Uttarakhand, pilgrims face tough conditions on Kedarnath route
Breaking: Family alleges denial of justice in Twisha case, seeks High Court intervention, raises claims
Mumbai violence: 15 arrested after attack on police, FIR against 150 people, probe on
Weather Alert: North India heatwave intensifies, Delhi reports first heat stroke case at RML Hospital IMD
BREAKING: Mumbai Bandra Encroachment Drive Enters Day 3, 80% Illegal Slums Demolished
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ulupi Borah
Ulupi Borah
Security, Connectivity And China: The Rising Importance Of India’s Northeast
Opinion
Embed widget