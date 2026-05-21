Transportation Costs Set To Rise Across India After Diesel Price Hike

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Transporters to increase freight charges due to rising diesel prices.

New 'Fuel Adjustment Factor' links freight rates to diesel costs.

Hikes in transport costs may raise prices for consumer goods.

The impact of rising fuel prices is now beginning to move beyond petrol pumps and into India’s transport network.

Transporters across the country have decided to increase freight charges after a sustained rise in diesel prices, signalling the possibility of higher logistics costs and eventual price pressure across several sectors.

The All India Transporters’ Welfare Association (AITWA), which represents transporters nationwide, has announced the introduction of a Fuel Adjustment Factor (FAF), a mechanism designed to automatically adjust freight charges whenever diesel prices rise.

A New Formula for Freight Costs

Under the new system, transport rates will increase by 0.65 per cent for every Re 1 per litre rise in diesel prices beyond the May 15, 2026 base rate.

The association said the decision was taken in response to mounting operational pressure caused by rising fuel prices and disruptions in global energy markets.

According to AITWA, ongoing geopolitical tensions and war-like situations have severely affected international energy supply chains, sharply increasing costs for the transport sector.

Transporters have decided to implement the revised freight pricing mechanism from May 20, 2026.

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Why Diesel Matters So Much to Transporters

Diesel remains the single biggest operating expense for the road transport industry.

According to transporters, fuel accounts for nearly 65 per cent of operational costs, making freight businesses extremely sensitive to changes in diesel prices.

The newly introduced Fuel Adjustment Factor is aimed at passing part of the rising fuel burden directly to customers instead of transporters absorbing the full impact.

Industry representatives say the move is necessary to keep transport operations financially viable amid elevated energy prices.

Fuel Prices Have Already Climbed

The decision comes shortly after oil marketing companies increased petrol and diesel prices by nearly Rs 4 per litre across India. The increase was linked to soaring global crude oil prices amid tensions in West Asia and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Alongside petrol and diesel, compressed natural gas (CNG) prices were also revised upwards.

The sharp rise in fuel prices has already triggered concerns around inflation, transportation costs and household expenses.

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What Could Become More Expensive?

Economists say freight rate hikes tend to have a cascading effect across the broader economy.

As transportation costs rise, businesses often pass on the additional burden through higher prices for consumer goods, food products, industrial materials and e-commerce deliveries. Sectors heavily dependent on road transport, including agriculture, FMCG, construction and retail, may particularly feel the impact.

Truck operators and logistics firms argue that the latest diesel price increases have significantly squeezed margins, leaving little room to absorb further costs.

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