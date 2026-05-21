Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Indian Idol Performance Surreal, Reveals Stage Once Rejected Him

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The actor's film earned ₹32 crore worldwide.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently appeared on the reality singing show Indian Idol, where he performed his song Dil Wale Chor from his latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh Do live on stage. The performance left judges Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani visibly impressed, and fans on the Internet could not stop talking about it.

Rejection To Standing Ovation

What made the moment truly special was what Ayushmann shared alongside the video. The actor revealed that Indian Idol was once the same stage that had turned him away during his struggling days. He captioned the post: "This is the extended version of Dil Wale Chor (reprise), which I performed on Indian Idol. The same stage that once rejected me during my struggling days. Surreal. Thanks for loving the song. Thanks for loving the film. #PatiPatniAurWohDo running successfully in cinemas!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

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In the video, Ayushmann was seen sitting on stage with a guitar, singing the song while his Pati Patni Aur Woh Do co-stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh watched on, visibly moved. Veteran actor Helen was also seen applauding after his performance wrapped up. Fans across social media flooded the comments section with love. Reactions ranged from "Life comes a full circle" to "Ayushmann sir ki voice. Love you sir. You are always best".

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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office

Released in theatres on May 15, Ayushmann's film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi received mixed reviews. The film has collected Rs 32 crore worldwide and Rs 27.14 crore net in India so far. Up next for the actor is Yeh Prem Mol Liya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya and co-starring Sharvari. Backed by Rajshri Productions, the film is set to release on November 27.