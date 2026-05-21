Dalal Streets Decline As Sensex Closes At 75,183, Nifty Tests 23,00

The Indian benchmark indices witnessed a decline as the Sensex fell over 135 points to settle at 75,183 and the Nifty declined more than 5 points to close trade at 23,653 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex among the top gainers were stocks like IndiGo, Bharat Electronics, Trent, Adani Ports and UltraCement. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like State Bank of India, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, HCLTech and PowerGrid.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 500 gained 0.82 per cent and the Nifty Midcap 50 fell 0.26 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Cement index rose 2.41 per cent and the Nifty Midsmall Financial Services declined 0.68 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex started trading near 75,900, rallying more than 550 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened the session around 23,800, climbing nearly 175 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Hopes Of US-Iran Deal Improve Risk Appetite

Investor sentiment strengthened after Trump said the US administration was in the “final stages” of negotiations with Iran, according to reports from the White House press pool.

The remarks sparked expectations of easing tensions in West Asia, potentially reducing risks to global energy supplies and improving broader market sentiment.

At the same time, uncertainty surrounding the talks persisted. Trump warned of possible further military action if an agreement is not reached, while Iran reiterated threats linked to its control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Asian Markets Rally Across Region

Equity markets across Asia-Pacific traded sharply higher on Thursday as investors reacted positively to signs of easing geopolitical tensions.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged more than 3 per cent after data showed exports expanded at the fastest pace since January, underscoring resilience in external demand.

South Korea’s Kospi jumped over 6 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced around 0.5 per cent. Broader regional indices also rebounded strongly after multiple sessions of declines.

Wall Street Advances On Tech Strength

US markets closed decisively higher overnight, led by gains in technology stocks and improving investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.08 per cent, the S&P 500 advanced 1.31 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.54 per cent.

Market confidence was also supported by stronger-than-expected guidance from chipmaker Nvidia, reinforcing optimism around sustained demand for artificial intelligence-related technologies.

Crude Oil Stays Elevated Amid Gulf Uncertainty

Crude oil prices remained volatile as traders continued to monitor developments in the Gulf region.

Brent crude futures traded near $105 per barrel, remaining elevated amid uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz and concerns over potential supply disruptions.

Although some shipping activity reportedly resumed through the strategic waterway, markets remained cautious as Iran continued tightening its control over the route.

Gold, Silver Gain On Inflation Worries

Precious metals edged higher in early Asian trade, supported by lingering inflation concerns and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

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Gold futures rose 0.38 per cent, while silver futures added 0.65 per cent.

Focus Turns To Central Banks And Inflation

Beyond geopolitical developments, investors are also tracking signals from global central banks and inflation trends.

Minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting showed policymakers remain concerned about inflation risks, with some members open to the possibility of further rate hikes if price pressures continue.

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