Shazia Iqbal Makes Instagram Private Following ‘Sinister’ Comment Linked To Dhurandhar

Filmmaker Shazia Iqbal, best known for directing Dhadak 2, has found herself at the centre of an intense social media storm. At a time when Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar continues to receive widespread praise following its OTT release, Iqbal shared a series of sharp Instagram stories criticisinf a film she described as deeply troubling. Within hours of the posts going live, the director made her Instagram account private, fueling speculation, debate, and widespread online discussion.

Shazia Iqbal’s Instagram Story Trigger Online Debate

On Sunday, February 1, Shazia Iqbal took to her Instagram Stories to express her strong disapproval of a recently released film. While she refrained from naming the movie or its makers directly, the inclusion of Dhurandhar’s song in the background made the reference clear to many viewers.

In her Instagram story, the filmmaker wrote:

"What a sinister film! It’s not hidden, it’s not unintentional, inciting hate and violence is in the DNA of the film. But it’s a ‘well made’ film guys… With some cool BgM. Well done industry dud bros. Glad that most of y’all don’t care about minorities enough to even hide your blatant apathy."

The post quickly went viral, drawing strong reactions from both supporters and critics of the film. Shortly after sharing these stories, Iqbal restricted public access to her Instagram profile.

The Reference Strengthens Link To Dhurandhar

Although Dhurandhar was never named in the posts, the timing of the criticism, soon after the film’s Netflix release on January 30, and the use of its soundtrack led many to connect the remarks to Aditya Dhar’s directorial venture. The spy thriller, which enjoyed a successful theatrical run before its OTT debut, has remained a frequent topic of discussion online.

Industry Reactions To Dhurandhar Remain Divided

Despite the backlash from certain quarters, Dhurandhar has largely been met with acclaim for its scale and technical execution. However, the film has also faced criticism for its political undertones. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, while appreciating the craft, has previously stated that he disagreed with some of the ideologies presented.

Actor Hrithik Roshan echoed a similar sentiment, writing:

“I may disagree with the politics of it and argue about the responsibilities we filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, I can’t ignore how much I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing.”

These mixed reactions highlight the broader conversation around the film’s impact and messaging.

A Look At Shazia Iqbal’s Career And Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 marked Shazia Iqbal’s Bollywood directorial debut. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film starred Siddhant Chaturvedi as a Dalit man and Triptii Dimri as an upper-caste woman. While the romantic drama earned positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, it collected Rs 22.45 crore at the Indian box office.

Before stepping into feature filmmaking, Iqbal had directed the 2018 short film Bebaak, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.