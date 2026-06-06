'Jo Ukhadna Hai Ukhad Lo': Shilpa Shinde Shares Cryptic Post After AICWA Seeks Strict Action

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Television actor Shilpa Shinde shared cryptic social media post.

AICWA urged CM Fadnavis for strict action against Shinde.

Public dispute erupted between Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan.

Shinde's video seemingly targeted Hina Khan amidst disagreement.

Television actor Shilpa Shinde has shared a cryptic social media post amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her admission about false sexual harassment allegations against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli. Her latest post comes shortly after the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take strict action in the matter.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shinde Faces Fresh Scrutiny As AICWA Calls For Fair Investigation, Writes To Maharashtra CM

Shilpa Shares Cryptic Instagram Message

Despite mounting criticism online, Shilpa appeared unfazed by the backlash and posted a new reel on Instagram on Saturday, June 6. The video featured a collection of her photographs alongside a bold message that read, "Be a woman, always ready to say jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo."

Along with posting the reel, she shared a caption saying, "Jalne walo jalte raho apna khoon Kisi jarurat mand ko mat do jala Jala Ke khatam kar do."

Although the actor did not directly refer to anyone in the post, many social media users viewed it as a response to the criticism she has faced in recent days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official)

AICWA Calls For Action

The controversy intensified after AICWA issued a statement condemning Shilpa's admission regarding the allegations made against Sanjay Kohli. The association described the matter as a serious concern for the television and film industry and appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene.

In its statement, AICWA stressed that knowingly making false accusations can damage not only the reputation of the accused but also the credibility of genuine victims seeking justice.

ALSO READ: ‘PM Modi, Kindly Release All Criminals’: Hina Khan’s Fresh Jibe At Shilpa Shinde Over False Sexual Harassment Case

Fallout And Growing Tension With Hina Khan

The issue has also triggered a public exchange between Shilpa and fellow television actor Hina Khan.

After Shilpa's revelation became public, Hina expressed shock over the support being extended to someone who had openly admitted to making such allegations. She said she was "in disbelief" that women were backing what she described as an "absurd and lowly action."

Soon afterwards, Shilpa shared a video in which she appeared to target Hina without mentioning her by name. In the clip, she seemingly referred to Hina's cancer diagnosis and the passing of her father while accusing certain individuals of seeking attention through her name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official)