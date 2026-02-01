Rohit Shetty Goes Off The Grid After Juhu Firing, Urges Friends To Stay Away: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is maintaining a low public profile after a late-night firing incident outside his Mumbai residence sent shockwaves through the film industry. With investigations underway and security tightened around his Juhu home, the director has reportedly cancelled all engagements and requested friends and colleagues to avoid visiting him for the next two days.

Director Cancels Plan, Limits Visitors

Mumbai: Police security has been deployed outside Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence as Crime Branch officials reach the premises to record his statement. pic.twitter.com/GZnEPpRzAc — IANS (@ians_india) February 1, 2026

According to a report, Rohit Shetty has taken precautionary steps in the immediate aftermath of the incident. He has paused all personal and professional commitments and specifically asked close friends, including longtime collaborator Ajay Devgn, to stay away for at least 48 hours.

A source familiar with the situation revealed, "Rohit is currently cooperating with the Mumbai police and recording his statement. He is absolutely involved in the investigation. Even though his residence has been given added security, he has asked all his industry friends to not come home. He is attending to all his worried friends and colleagues only via calls and message."

What Happened Outside The Juhu Residence

The firing reportedly occurred around 12:45 am on Sunday (February 1) near Shetty Tower in the Juhu area. Police sources stated that the assailant arrived on a motorcycle, parked it at some distance, and walked toward the building. Shots were fired outside Rohit Shetty’s personal gymnasium, located on the first floor of the residential complex, before the attacker fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Shetty’s security guard was the first to hear the gunshots and immediately alerted the filmmaker. The guard later approached the police and filed a formal complaint, prompting a swift response from law enforcement. Crime Branch officials and forensic teams were deployed, the area was cordoned off, and security in the neighbourhood was significantly increased.

The motive behind the firing remains unclear at this stage.

Five Arrested From Pune

As the investigation progressed, police confirmed that five individuals were arrested from Pune in connection with the incident. They were identified as:

Aman Anand Marote (27)

Aditya Gyaneshwar Gayaki (19)

Siddharth Deepak Yenpure (20)

Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (18)

Swapnil Bandu Sakat (23)

Gang Claims Responsible

जुहू में फ़िल्ममेकर Rohit Shetty के घर (शेट्टी टावर) के बाहर



रात करीब 1 बजे लगभग 6 राउंड फायरिंग हुई।



इस फायरिंग की जिम्मेदारी लेने का दावा Lawrence Bishnoi गैंग की तरफ़ से किया गया है।



फायरिंग के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर डाले गए पोस्ट में साफ लिखा गया है कि इस घटना की जिम्मेदारी… pic.twitter.com/akJwWCKEMT — Rahul Kumar (@MukAn_X) February 1, 2026

According to an India Today report, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly claimed responsibility for the firing. A screenshot shared by the publication showed a social media post allegedly written by gang members, which read:

"We, Shubham Lonkar, Arzu Bishnoi and Hari Boxer, take responsibility for the firing outside Rohit Shetty’s house. We warned him (Rohit Shetty) several times not to interfere in our work. When he failed to understand, this was just a small trailer. If he still does not understand, the next bullet will not be fired outside the house but inside the bedroom, aimed at his chest."

Police have not yet officially commented on the authenticity of the claim.

Authorities have confirmed that Rohit Shetty is fully cooperating with the probe and has been recording his statement as part of the ongoing investigation. While additional security has been deployed at his residence, the filmmaker has chosen to stay out of public view as police continue to piece together the sequence of events.