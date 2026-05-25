Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay Sethupathi highlighted Kollywood's economic challenges at film event.

He urged government to establish a Tamil Nadu OTT platform.

Sethupathi requested review of stagnant theatre ticket prices.

His concerns align with Kamal Haasan's broader reform calls.

The Tamil film industry's changing business landscape took centre stage when actor Vijay Sethupathi addressed the audience at the audio launch of director Pandiraj's upcoming film Parimala & Co. The event, which featured actors Jayaram and Urvashi, turned lively when fans began chanting “Vaathi”, a reference to Sethupathi’s Master co-star and current Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

Responding to the moment, Sethupathi used the platform to raise two major concerns affecting Kollywood and appealed to the state government for support.

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Vijay Sethupathi Backs Call For Tamil Nadu OTT Platform

During his speech, Sethupathi referred to Kamal Haasan’s recent appeal urging the Tamil Nadu government to create its own OTT platform. Talking about the instability within the streaming market, the actor said the industry was facing uncertainty despite OTT platforms once experiencing rapid growth.

He said, “I have an important request for the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay sir. As Kamal sir asked, it would be very good if the Tamil Nadu government started an OTT soon. OTT was such a booming market; it rose and then fell, I don’t know why. It’s creating a lot of confusion in business terms. So, it would be great if you could channel it a little bit.”

Actor Raises Concern Over Stagnant Theatre Ticket Prices

Apart from the OTT discussion, Sethupathi also spoke about rising production expenses and the long-standing issue of unchanged theatre ticket prices in Tamil Nadu.

“Secondly, theatre ticket prices have not been rising for many years. The price of everything else has gone up. So, it would be good if theatre ticket prices were to be increased. I think you should consider it a little. I’ve been thinking about this for a while now. The cost of production has gone up, but the ticket rate has remained the same for years. It’s very difficult, even though they’re managing by selling digital rights.”

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Kamal Haasan Had Earlier Sought Wider Reforms

Sethupathi’s comments echoed several recommendations previously made by Kamal Haasan to the Tamil Nadu government. Kamal had reportedly urged the administration to allow five shows per day in theatres, remove local body entertainment tax, strengthen anti-piracy measures, enforce an eight-week OTT release window, and introduce incentives for film production.