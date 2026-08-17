India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAntarra Banerjee Breaks Silence On Arrest News Mix-Up, Says ‘Will File Complaint, Defamation Case’

Antarra Banerjee Breaks Silence On Arrest News Mix-Up, Says ‘Will File Complaint, Defamation Case’

Antarra Banerjee reacted to reports wrongly linking her to an incident involving a woman who allegedly attacked an RPF personnel aboard a train with a razor blade and was arrested.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Antarra Banerjee wrongly linked to another woman's arrest.
  • News reports used her name/photo, causing numerous calls.
  • Antarra confirmed identity differences, plans defamation lawsuit.

Actor Antarra Banerjee has reacted to reports wrongly linking her to the arrest of another woman who shares her name, saying the mix-up has severely affected her reputation. The actor said she received over 400 calls in a single day after news reports and social media posts allegedly used her name and photograph in connection with the incident. She has now said she is considering filing a complaint and pursuing defamation action against those responsible, according to HT City.

For the unversed, Antarra found herself at the centre of the controversy after reports and social media posts linked her to an incident in which a woman was allegedly accused of attacking Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel aboard the Aravali Express with a razor blade and was subsequently arrested.

‘Shocked To The Core, Received Over 400 Calls’

Speaking to HT City, Antarra said she was left shocked by the incident and spent the entire day fielding calls and explaining to people that she was not the woman involved.

“I am shocked to the core. I got the first call on Sunday morning while I was going to the gym and throughout the day I got over 400 calls. The entire day, I was just talking to my family and people explaining it’s not me. In the morning, I saw an online news article accusing my name and by night it was all over the news and in social media posts with my photograph and name on it,” she was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ| Antara Banerjee Arrested For Allegedly Undressing And Attacking RPF Personnel With Razor Blade On Train

Antarra further said that a closer look at the FIR revealed several differences between her identity and that of the woman involved in the case, including the spelling of their names, their fathers’ names and residential addresses.

“On verifying the FIR, I found that we both have different spellings, her father’s name is Soham while my father’s name is Subrata Banerjee. Her address is Thane while I live in Jogeshwari, Andheri West. I am told she is an upcoming model,” she said.

Questioning how her identity and photograph were used without proper verification, Antarra added, “But my point is, how can someone use my name and pictures without verifying? I can’t change this, but I request all to fix this error and we are reaching out to them.”

Antarra Says She Will Pursue Defamation Action

The actor said the misinformation had the potential to cause serious damage to her reputation and stressed that she may have to take legal action to protect herself.

ALSO READ| Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Files 636-Page Chargesheet; Second Postmortem Report Rules Death As Suicide

“To protect myself, I will have to file a complaint and defamation. People don’t understand how much this can tarnish someone’s image. I just want them to pull down the news or issue clarification,” she said.

What Happened On August 12?

The incident reportedly took place on August 12 between Borivali and Dahanu after a passenger allegedly asked the woman involved in the case to vacate their reserved seat. The dispute reportedly escalated, following which the ticket collector alerted the RPF.

RPF assistant sub-inspector Yaminikant Mishra and constable Rajesh Kumar reportedly intervened. According to the police account, the woman allegedly became violent during the confrontation and was accused of abusing and attacking the officials. She was later deboarded at Dahanu railway station and handed over to the Government Railway Police.

The woman was subsequently taken into custody and later released on bail. 

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 17 Aug 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aravali Express Antarra Banerjee
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Antarra Banerjee Breaks Silence On Arrest News Mix-Up, Says ‘Will File Complaint, Defamation Case’
Antarra Banerjee Breaks Silence On Arrest News Mix-Up, Says ‘Will File Complaint, Defamation Case’
Celebrities
Antara Banerjee Arrested For Allegedly Undressing And Attacking RPF Personnel With Razor Blade On Train
Antara Banerjee Arrested For Allegedly Undressing And Attacking RPF Personnel With Razor Blade On Train
Celebrities
Emraan Hashmi Announces Next Film ‘Gunmaaster G9’; Says ‘...Coming To Steal Your Heart’
Emraan Hashmi Announces Next Film ‘Gunmaaster G9’; Says ‘...Coming To Steal Your Heart’
Celebrities
WATCH: Sikh Group Approaches Sourav Joshi In Viral Video; Wife Avantika’s Reaction Starts Harassment Debate Online
WATCH: Sikh Group Approaches Sourav Joshi In Viral Video; Wife Avantika’s Reaction Starts Harassment Debate Online
Advertisement

Videos

Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Chargesheet Says Death Was Suicide
Breaking News: Ujjain Mahakal Temple Panic After Current Rumour, Devotees Injured During Nag Panchami Rush
Breaking News: Ujjain Mahakal Crowd Panic Leaves 13 Injured Amid Current Rumour, Crowd Management Questions Rise9
Breaking: Sawan Monday Turns Tragic as Lakhisarai Stampede, Birbhum Fire and Ujjain Chaos Raise Alarm
Breaking News: NTA Faces Fresh Heat as NSUI Protests UGC NET Re-Exam, Demands Accountability
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget