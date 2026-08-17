Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Antarra Banerjee wrongly linked to another woman's arrest.

News reports used her name/photo, causing numerous calls.

Antarra confirmed identity differences, plans defamation lawsuit.

Actor Antarra Banerjee has reacted to reports wrongly linking her to the arrest of another woman who shares her name, saying the mix-up has severely affected her reputation. The actor said she received over 400 calls in a single day after news reports and social media posts allegedly used her name and photograph in connection with the incident. She has now said she is considering filing a complaint and pursuing defamation action against those responsible, according to HT City.

For the unversed, Antarra found herself at the centre of the controversy after reports and social media posts linked her to an incident in which a woman was allegedly accused of attacking Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel aboard the Aravali Express with a razor blade and was subsequently arrested.

‘Shocked To The Core, Received Over 400 Calls’

Speaking to HT City, Antarra said she was left shocked by the incident and spent the entire day fielding calls and explaining to people that she was not the woman involved.

“I am shocked to the core. I got the first call on Sunday morning while I was going to the gym and throughout the day I got over 400 calls. The entire day, I was just talking to my family and people explaining it’s not me. In the morning, I saw an online news article accusing my name and by night it was all over the news and in social media posts with my photograph and name on it,” she was quoted as saying.

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Antarra further said that a closer look at the FIR revealed several differences between her identity and that of the woman involved in the case, including the spelling of their names, their fathers’ names and residential addresses.

“On verifying the FIR, I found that we both have different spellings, her father’s name is Soham while my father’s name is Subrata Banerjee. Her address is Thane while I live in Jogeshwari, Andheri West. I am told she is an upcoming model,” she said.

Questioning how her identity and photograph were used without proper verification, Antarra added, “But my point is, how can someone use my name and pictures without verifying? I can’t change this, but I request all to fix this error and we are reaching out to them.”

Antarra Says She Will Pursue Defamation Action

The actor said the misinformation had the potential to cause serious damage to her reputation and stressed that she may have to take legal action to protect herself.

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“To protect myself, I will have to file a complaint and defamation. People don’t understand how much this can tarnish someone’s image. I just want them to pull down the news or issue clarification,” she said.

What Happened On August 12?

The incident reportedly took place on August 12 between Borivali and Dahanu after a passenger allegedly asked the woman involved in the case to vacate their reserved seat. The dispute reportedly escalated, following which the ticket collector alerted the RPF.

RPF assistant sub-inspector Yaminikant Mishra and constable Rajesh Kumar reportedly intervened. According to the police account, the woman allegedly became violent during the confrontation and was accused of abusing and attacking the officials. She was later deboarded at Dahanu railway station and handed over to the Government Railway Police.

The woman was subsequently taken into custody and later released on bail.