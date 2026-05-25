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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKumar Vishwas Takes A Sharp Dig At Cockroach Janta Party, Says ‘Cockroaches Thrive In Dirt’

Kumar Vishwas Takes A Sharp Dig At Cockroach Janta Party, Says ‘Cockroaches Thrive In Dirt’

Poet and author Kumar Vishwas stirred fresh political debate after making a sharp ‘cockroach’ remark during an event in Dehradun. His comments have now gone viral across social media.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 25 May 2026 02:24 PM (IST)

Poet and author Kumar Vishwas has once again found himself at the centre of discussion after making a biting remark during his visit to Uttarakhand. Speaking at an event in Dehradun, Vishwas appeared to take an indirect swipe at Cockroach Janata Party, a term that has recently gained traction across social media platforms.

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‘Cockroaches Live In Dark Corners’

During his speech, Vishwas recalled what his mother used to tell him about cockroaches when he was a child. He said, “When I first learned about cockroaches, my mother told me that they live together in darkness. They destroy well-functioning and beautiful systems, and they breed on the streets.”

He went on to compare the insect to forces that damage established systems and create disorder. According to him, cockroaches thrive in filth and end up ruining everything around them.

Vishwas then delivered the line that drew the loudest reaction from the audience. “If cockroaches have emerged in this country, then products like HIT, made to eliminate them, have also been created here.”

The remark prompted applause from those present at the venue and has since spread rapidly across social media.

‘No Need To Be Afraid’

Continuing in the same tone, Vishwas insisted there was no reason for concern and suggested that “HIT” was already doing its job effectively. His comments were widely interpreted as a political dig, although he never directly referred to any political party or public figure.

The statement has since divided opinion online. Supporters described it as sharp political satire, while critics questioned the aggressive nature of the analogy. Even so, the clip from the event continues to circulate widely across digital platforms.

Reference To Bengal And Punjab Draws Attention

Speaking to reporters during his Uttarakhand tour, Vishwas made another pointed comment while discussing the growing online conversation around the so-called Cockroach Janata Party. He remarked that such “cockroaches” would eventually be dealt with “like Bengal or Punjab”.

He said, “At this time, many ‘HITs’ are active across the country and continuously carrying out their work. Whether it is in places like Bengal or Punjab, a cure for these cockroaches will be found very soon.”

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Kumar Vishwas Continues Uttarakhand Tour

Vishwas is currently travelling across Uttarakhand and participating in several public programmes. Known for blending poetry, humour and political commentary, he has continued to voice strong opinions on social and national issues during his speeches.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What remark did Kumar Vishwas make that caused a stir?

Kumar Vishwas used the analogy of cockroaches to criticize forces he believes damage systems. He suggested that solutions like 'HIT' exist to eliminate them.

What did Kumar Vishwas's mother tell him about cockroaches?

His mother taught him that cockroaches live in darkness, destroy systems, and breed on streets. They thrive in filth and ruin their surroundings.

How did Kumar Vishwas suggest dealing with 'cockroaches'?

He stated that 'products' like HIT are designed to eliminate them and that a 'cure' for these 'cockroaches' will be found soon, referencing Bengal and Punjab.

How has Kumar Vishwas's statement been received?

The comments have been interpreted as a political dig and have divided opinions online, with supporters calling it satire and critics questioning its aggressive nature.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Uttarakhand Kumar Vishwas Cockroach Janta Party
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