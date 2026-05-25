Kumar Vishwas Takes A Sharp Dig At Cockroach Janta Party, Says ‘Cockroaches Thrive In Dirt’

Poet and author Kumar Vishwas has once again found himself at the centre of discussion after making a biting remark during his visit to Uttarakhand. Speaking at an event in Dehradun, Vishwas appeared to take an indirect swipe at Cockroach Janata Party, a term that has recently gained traction across social media platforms.

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‘Cockroaches Live In Dark Corners’

During his speech, Vishwas recalled what his mother used to tell him about cockroaches when he was a child. He said, “When I first learned about cockroaches, my mother told me that they live together in darkness. They destroy well-functioning and beautiful systems, and they breed on the streets.”

He went on to compare the insect to forces that damage established systems and create disorder. According to him, cockroaches thrive in filth and end up ruining everything around them.

Vishwas then delivered the line that drew the loudest reaction from the audience. “If cockroaches have emerged in this country, then products like HIT, made to eliminate them, have also been created here.”

The remark prompted applause from those present at the venue and has since spread rapidly across social media.

‘No Need To Be Afraid’

Kumar Vishwas slams CJP and its sympathisers 🔥



My mother had told me that the cockroach lives in the dark, lives in groups, the cockroach attacks every beautiful thing, the cockroach destroys established systems. The cockroach is born from decay.



If cockroaches have been… pic.twitter.com/gzsq7S5hfM — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) May 24, 2026

Continuing in the same tone, Vishwas insisted there was no reason for concern and suggested that “HIT” was already doing its job effectively. His comments were widely interpreted as a political dig, although he never directly referred to any political party or public figure.

The statement has since divided opinion online. Supporters described it as sharp political satire, while critics questioned the aggressive nature of the analogy. Even so, the clip from the event continues to circulate widely across digital platforms.

Reference To Bengal And Punjab Draws Attention

Speaking to reporters during his Uttarakhand tour, Vishwas made another pointed comment while discussing the growing online conversation around the so-called Cockroach Janata Party. He remarked that such “cockroaches” would eventually be dealt with “like Bengal or Punjab”.

He said, “At this time, many ‘HITs’ are active across the country and continuously carrying out their work. Whether it is in places like Bengal or Punjab, a cure for these cockroaches will be found very soon.”

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Kumar Vishwas Continues Uttarakhand Tour

Vishwas is currently travelling across Uttarakhand and participating in several public programmes. Known for blending poetry, humour and political commentary, he has continued to voice strong opinions on social and national issues during his speeches.