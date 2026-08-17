Emraan Hashmi Announces Next Film ‘Gunmaaster G9’; Says ‘...Coming To Steal Your Heart’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Emraan Hashmi announced 'Gunmaaster G9', an upcoming action thriller.

The film, featuring romance, music, action, releases November 27, 2026.

Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana co-star; Aditya Datt directs.

Emraan Hashmi is currently riding high on the buzz surrounding Awarapan 2, but the actor has already set his sights on his next big-screen outing. Emraan has announced Gunmaaster G9, an action thriller that promises a mix of romance, music and high-octane action. The actor also revealed that the film’s release date has been locked.

Emraan Hashmi Announces ‘Gunmaaster G9’

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Emraan shared the announcement with his fans, writing, “Gunmaaster G9 is locked, loaded and ready to fire up the big screen….”

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He also confirmed that the film is set to hit theatres on November 27, 2026. Adding to the excitement, Emraan wrote, “And this time, it’s not just bullets firing. It’s romance, music and action coming to steal your heart.”

#GunmaasterG9 is locked, loaded and ready to fire up the big screen on 27th November. And this time, it’s not just bullets firing. It’s romance, music and action coming to steal your heart.#G9 #Gunmaaster



Produced by @DeepakMukut #HunarMukut @sangeetaahir



Presented by… pic.twitter.com/PDS3of8H6Z — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) August 17, 2026

About ‘Gunmaaster G9’

Gunmaaster G9 is an upcoming action thriller starring Emraan Hashmi as Agent Eshwar, also known as G9. The film is directed by Aditya Datt and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27.

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The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh as Aarti and Aparshakti Khurana as Desu, who plays the antagonist. The music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Produced by Deepak Mukut, Sangeeta Ahir and Hunar Mukut, the film is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment.

‘Awarapan 2’ Continues Its Box Office Run

Emraan was last seen in Awarapan 2, which has been performing strongly at the box office since its release on August 14. The film clashed with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 during the Independence Day weekend.

According to the figures mentioned, Awarapan 2 has so far collected Rs 84.70 crore nett in India, taking its total India gross collection to Rs 100.84 crore.

The film opened to an impressive Rs 22 crore on its first day. However, collections saw a significant drop on its first Monday, with the film earning Rs 2.32 crore on Day 4.