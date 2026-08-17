Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vlogger Sourav Joshi's boating video sparks online debate.

A group approached family; Avantika appeared uncomfortable during greetings.

Social media divided over whether interaction constituted harassment.

A video featuring YouTuber Sourav Joshi and his wife Avantika during a family boating outing has sparked a heated discussion online. The clip shows a group approaching the popular vlogger and attempting to interact with him, while viewers have focused on Avantika’s reaction during the encounter. The video has since divided social media users over whether the interaction crossed a line or was simply an attempt to greet the family.

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Sourav Joshi And Family's Interaction With Group Goes Viral

Sourav Joshi, who is from Uttarakhand, is known for documenting his everyday life and family moments through his vlogs. He also frequently features places and attractions in and around his hometown.

In the video now circulating online, Sourav can be seen boating with Avantika while the couple appears to be filming their outing. A group of boys soon approaches them and attempts to get their attention.

The interaction initially begins with the group speaking to Sourav’s younger brother, Kunal. One of the boys is heard saying, "Aur Kunal bhai kaise ho?"

Another follows with, "Aur Kunal bhai kya haal hain?"

When Kunal doesn't respond, the group turns its attention towards Avantika. One member says, "Aur bhabhi Sat Sri Akal!" while another adds, "Sat Sri Akal ji!"

The boys then address Sourav directly, with one asking, "Aur Sourav bhai ki haal chaal?"

Sourav responds in a friendly manner, saying, "Badhiya, badhiya, badhiya"

During the exchange, Avantika appears to turn away from the group and does not respond, a moment that has become a major point of discussion among viewers.

Group of Sikh boys harassed Sourav Joshi & his family while spending personal time in Lohaghat. His wife Avantika CLEARLY looked uncomfortable & terrified. If the same thing hppnd to the sisters of these miscreants, how would they feel? pic.twitter.com/th497AQZoi — Himalayan Hindu (@himalayanhindu) August 16, 2026

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Internet Divided Over Whether It Was Harassment

Once the clip spread online, reactions quickly split into two sides. Some users felt Avantika appeared visibly uncomfortable during the interaction and pointed to her decision to turn away as an indication that she didn't want to engage. Others, however, argued that the group was simply greeting the family and attempting to speak to a popular YouTuber, and questioned whether the encounter could fairly be described as harassment.

One user said, "The lady and children are terrified clearly."

Another said, "Do you call greeting someone and asking about how they are as harrasment??"

One more said, "Stop throwing around serious allegations without evidence just to defend a YouTuber. Since when did greeting someone or approaching them automatically become harassment?"

Another user simply commented, "Quite shameful"

A further reaction read, "They are public figures who earn by posting their personal videos on social media, so where’s the issue ?"

Another user also questioned the focus on the group's religion, saying, "Why are u spreading hate?? Why are u calling them Sikh boys?? Why u label their mistake by their religion? You could have posted this by writing group of boys."

Another post accompanying the debate alleged, "Group of Sikh boys harassed Sourav Joshi & his family while spending personal time in Lohaghat. His wife Avantika CLEARLY looked uncomfortable & terrified. If the same thing hppnd to the sisters of these miscreants, how would they feel?"