Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New song 'Ghis Ghis Ghis' from Welcome to the Jungle released.

Akshay Kumar's avatar in the Bhojpuri-Bollywood collaboration draws criticism.

Film critic KRK calls the song 'waahiyat' and film-destroying.

Social media reactions are divided on the song's energy and quality.

Welcome to the Jungle has dropped a new track, Ghis Ghis Ghis, a Bhojpuri-Bollywood collaboration that has received mixed reactions online. The song has been receiving praises for its high-energy vibe. However, others were unimpressed with Akshay Kumar’s quirky avatar in the music video. Among those criticising the track was actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, who said the song had “destroyed” the film completely.

KRK Reacts To Akshay Kumar, Akshara Singh’s Song

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), KRK shared his blunt reaction to the track. “What the hell is this Ghis Ghis Ghis? Is it really a song?” he wrote.

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He further added, “It’s proof that director Ahmed Khan has become mentally bankrupt. Akshay Kumar and Bhojpuri ki Rakhi Sawant Akshara Singh are in this top-class waahiyat song from Welcome to the Jungle! This song has destroyed the film completely!”

How Social Media Reacted

The song has triggered mixed responses across social media. “This is the kind of energy Bollywood needed,” wrote one user. Another commented, “This song has blockbuster energyyyy.”

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“Hit written all over it,” read another reaction.

Not everyone was impressed, though. “This is pathetic,” wrote one user, while another added, “Anything in the name of money.”

A sixth user commented, “He is lowering his own standard by doing a song like this.”

About Welcome To The Jungle

“Ghis Ghis Ghis” marks the second song release from Welcome to the Jungle, the third instalment in the Welcome franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Johnny Lever, Urvashi Rautela, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Jackie Shroff. The quirky track, centred around soaps, has already become a talking point online ahead of the film’s theatrical release on June 26.