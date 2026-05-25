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HomeEntertainmentKara OTT Release: Dhanush’s Thriller to Premiere In Five Languages On THIS Date

Kara OTT Release: Dhanush’s Thriller to Premiere In Five Languages On THIS Date

Dhanush’s Tamil action thriller “Kara” is set to premiere on Netflix on May 28, 2026, after its April 30 theatrical release. The heist‑driven crime film is set against the 1991 Gulf War.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 25 May 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhanush's
  • The Tamil thriller explores heist plot on political backdrop.
  • Film follows reformed thief entangled in underworld debt.

Kara is back in the spotlight, but this time on your television and mobile screens. Dhanush’s raw, grounded performance in this rural‑heist thriller is now set to reach a much wider audience, as the film trades big‑screen shadows for Netflix’s streaming glow. From a challenging socio‑political backdrop to a tense bank‑robbery plot, Kara promises to serve both action addicts and viewers who like their thrillers spiced with social commentary.  

 OTT Release And Streaming Details

Dhanush’s Tamil action thriller Kara is gearing up for its digital premiere on Netflix on May 28, 2026. The streaming platform has confirmed that the film will be available in five languages, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, soon after its theatrical run ends.  

 
 
 
 
 
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Theatrical Journey And Box‑Office Response

Kara was released in theatres on April 30, 2026, directed by Vignesh Raja. The film did not enjoy a dream theatrical run, but it still “managed to perform reasonably well at the box office worldwide,” according to reports. Despite mixed reviews, the movie attracted attention for its unusual setting, political backdrop, and Dhanush’s intense performance.  

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Story, Setting, And Cast  

Set against the 1991 Gulf War and Tamil Nadu’s fuel crisis, Kara follows a reformed thief who is pulled back into the underworld because of debt. The film is described as a justice‑driven crime thriller, with Dhanush headlining a strong ensemble cast. Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead opposite Dhanush, while veteran actors K.S. Ravikumar and Jayaram appear in important supporting roles.  

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 Quick Transition To Digital  

Kara is already preparing for a second innings through OTT, with Netflix reportedly acquiring the digital streaming rights for a substantial amount. According to listings on Netflix, the film will begin streaming from May 28, giving audiences another chance to revisit Dhanush’s latest big‑screen outing from the comfort of home.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will Kara be available for streaming?

Kara will begin streaming on Netflix on May 28, 2026. It will be available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

What is Kara about?

Kara is a justice-driven crime thriller set against the 1991 Gulf War and Tamil Nadu's fuel crisis. It follows a reformed thief drawn back into the underworld due to debt.

Who are the main cast members of Kara?

Dhanush headlines the film, with Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. Veteran actors K.S. Ravikumar and Jayaram also appear in important supporting roles.

How did Kara perform in theaters?

Kara had a theatrical release on April 30, 2026. While it didn't have a dream run, it performed reasonably well at the box office worldwide despite mixed reviews.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Box Office Dhanush Ott Release Netflix Kara Vignesh Raja Tamil Action Thriller Heist Film Mamitha Baiju
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