Kara OTT Release: Dhanush’s Thriller to Premiere In Five Languages On THIS Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhanush's

The Tamil thriller explores heist plot on political backdrop.

Film follows reformed thief entangled in underworld debt.

Kara is back in the spotlight, but this time on your television and mobile screens. Dhanush’s raw, grounded performance in this rural‑heist thriller is now set to reach a much wider audience, as the film trades big‑screen shadows for Netflix’s streaming glow. From a challenging socio‑political backdrop to a tense bank‑robbery plot, Kara promises to serve both action addicts and viewers who like their thrillers spiced with social commentary.

OTT Release And Streaming Details

Dhanush’s Tamil action thriller Kara is gearing up for its digital premiere on Netflix on May 28, 2026. The streaming platform has confirmed that the film will be available in five languages, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, soon after its theatrical run ends.

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Theatrical Journey And Box‑Office Response

Kara was released in theatres on April 30, 2026, directed by Vignesh Raja. The film did not enjoy a dream theatrical run, but it still “managed to perform reasonably well at the box office worldwide,” according to reports. Despite mixed reviews, the movie attracted attention for its unusual setting, political backdrop, and Dhanush’s intense performance.

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Story, Setting, And Cast

Set against the 1991 Gulf War and Tamil Nadu’s fuel crisis, Kara follows a reformed thief who is pulled back into the underworld because of debt. The film is described as a justice‑driven crime thriller, with Dhanush headlining a strong ensemble cast. Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead opposite Dhanush, while veteran actors K.S. Ravikumar and Jayaram appear in important supporting roles.

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Quick Transition To Digital

Kara is already preparing for a second innings through OTT, with Netflix reportedly acquiring the digital streaming rights for a substantial amount. According to listings on Netflix, the film will begin streaming from May 28, giving audiences another chance to revisit Dhanush’s latest big‑screen outing from the comfort of home.