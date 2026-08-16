Antara Banerjee was arrested after an alleged violent confrontation with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. The incident started when she entered a reserved AC coach with a sleeper-class ticket.
Antara Banerjee Arrested For Allegedly Undressing And Attacking RPF Personnel With Razor Blade On Train
Model and actress Antara Banerjee was arrested after allegedly attacking an RPF officer with a razor blade following a dispute over a reserved seat on the Aravali Express.
- Actress Antara Banerjee boarded AC coach with a sleeper ticket.
- Confronted RPF, allegedly became violent, injuring an officer.
- De-boarded, arrested, faced charges, then released on bail.
Model and web series actress Antara Banerjee, 31, was arrested following an alleged violent confrontation with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel abroad the Aravali Express. Police said the incident began after Banerjee, who was travelling to Surat for a shoot, entered a reserved AC coach despite holding a sleeper-class ticket.
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Dispute Over Reserved Seat
The incident occurred between Borivali and Dahanu between approximately 9:30 PM an and 10:50 PM on August 12. According to the FIR, a passenger asked Banerjee to leave a reserved seat. After she allegedly refused, the passenger alerted ticket collector Harikesh Tripathi, who subsequently informed the RPF.
RPF assistant sub-inspector aminikant Mishra and constable Rajesh Kumar intervened in an attempt to deal with the dispute. However, police alleged that Banerjee abused the officials and became violent during the confrontation.
According to the police account, she then allegedly undressed, produced a razor blade and injured Mishra. Police also said that Banerjee injured herself during the incident. Mishra further alleged that she damaged his uniform and mobile phone.
RPF Secures AC Coach During Incident
As the situation continues to escalate, RPF personnel secured the doors of the AC coach to prevent the incident from worsening. Police said Banerjee allegedly attempted to escape by breaking the glass before she was eventually deboarded at Dahanu railway station.
She was then handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). The episode reportedly continued for more than an hour, leaving several passengers shaken.
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Actress Taken Into Custody
Banerjee was taken into custody by Borivali railway police the following morning. Borivali GRP inspector Kunda Gavade said eyewitness accounts suggested that the actress may have been distressed after being unable to secure an AC coach ticket.
When police asked her whether she wished to contact relatives or seek legal counsel, Banerjee reportedly refused and instead demanded that she be arrested.
“She calmed down after the FIR was registered,” Gavade said.
FIR Registered, Banerjee Released On Bail
An FIR was registered against Banerjee on August 13. Police booked her for offences including endangering safety, causing grievous harm to public servants, assault and intentional insult.
She was later served a notice and released on bail.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was actress Antara Banerjee arrested?
What happened during the alleged altercation on the train?
Police allege Banerjee became violent, abused officials, undressed, produced a razor, and injured an RPF assistant sub-inspector. She also reportedly injured herself during the incident.
What charges did Antara Banerjee face, and what was the outcome?
An FIR was registered for endangering safety, grievous harm to public servants, assault, and intentional insult. She was later served a notice and released on bail.