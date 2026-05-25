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HomeEntertainmentMoviesInternet Revisits Anil Kapoor, Sridevi’s Iconic Mr India Cockroach Scene As CJP Craze Continues: WATCH

Internet Revisits Anil Kapoor, Sridevi’s Iconic Mr India Cockroach Scene As CJP Craze Continues: WATCH

A resurfaced scene from Mr. India featuring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi has gone viral amid the Gen-Z cockroach trend, with fans praising the film’s timeless humour and futuristic storytelling.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 25 May 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Classic 'Mr. India' scene featuring cockroach fear goes viral.
  • Gen-Z social media trend amplifies film's quirky humour.
  • Nostalgic clip resonates with current internet meme culture.
  • Cult classic continues to find new audiences over decades.

Some film moments never fade, they simply find a new audience. A decades-old scene from Mr. India starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi has unexpectedly returned to the spotlight, thanks to a viral Gen-Z social media trend centred around cockroaches. The clip has sparked nostalgia among movie lovers while also introducing younger viewers to the film’s quirky humour and imaginative storytelling.

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A Throwback Scene That Fits Today’s Internet Humour

The viral clip making the rounds online features Anil Kapoor and Sridevi reacting dramatically to a cockroach in the 1987 cult classic. Social media users quickly linked the moment to the ongoing “Cockroach” trend dominating internet culture, with many amused by how naturally the scene blends into present-day meme humour.

One user who shared the clip also applauded filmmaker Shekhar Kapur for crafting a film that still feels oddly relevant decades later.

“Below scene from the iconic #MrIndia was ahead of its times or has always been true? What an idea @shekharkapur 👍 @anilkapoor & late #Sridevi terrified by a cockroach & #GenZ of that Era takes it on! @Cockroachisback”

Why The Scene Is Resonating Again

The resurfaced moment from Mr India is striking a chord online largely because of the ongoing “Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP) craze dominating social media conversations. Across platforms, users have been sharing memes, jokes and exaggerated reactions involving cockroaches, turning the quirky trend into one of the internet’s latest viral obsessions.

That’s exactly why the old scene featuring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi feels surprisingly current. Their dramatic reaction to a cockroach in Mr. India mirrors the over-the-top humour that defines the CJP trend today, making the clip instantly relatable for younger audiences discovering it online.

What’s fascinating is how a scene filmed decades before meme culture even existed now fits perfectly into today’s digital humour landscape. As the “Cockroach Janta Party” trend continues to spread, fans are revisiting the cult classic with fresh eyes, proving once again that timeless comedy can thrive in every generation.

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A Cult Classic That Refuses To Age

Over the years, Mr. India has remained one of Bollywood’s most loved classics, remembered for its memorable performances, entertaining narrative and imaginative filmmaking. The renewed attention around the cockroach scene only adds another chapter to the film’s lasting cultural impact.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is a scene from the movie Mr. India going viral now?

A decades-old scene from Mr. India featuring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi reacting to a cockroach has gone viral due to a Gen-Z social media trend called the

What is the

The

How does the Mr. India scene relate to current internet humor?

The dramatic reaction of Anil Kapoor and Sridevi to a cockroach in the film perfectly aligns with the over-the-top and quirky humor prevalent in the

What makes the Mr. India scene feel relevant today?

The scene's humorous and relatable reaction to a common fear, filmed before meme culture existed, now fits seamlessly into today's digital humor landscape and the CJP trend.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sridevi Anil Kapoor Mr. India CJP Cockroach Janta Party
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