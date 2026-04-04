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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVijay Loses Cool After Security Pushes Elderly Man During Puducherry Roadshow | WATCH

Vijay Loses Cool After Security Pushes Elderly Man During Puducherry Roadshow | WATCH

During a Puducherry roadshow, Vijay was seen scolding a security guard who pushed an elderly supporter. The viral video sparked debates online, with many praising the politician for his Kindness.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 06:44 PM (IST)
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Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay found himself at the center of attention during a recent political roadshow in Puducherry after a video captured him reacting strongly to an incident involving an elderly supporter. The moment, now widely shared online, has triggered discussions about crowd management and the leader’s response.

Incident During Crowded Roadshow

The incident took place when Vijay arrived to address a rally as part of his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s campaign. Large crowds gathered along the route to catch a glimpse of him as he waved from his vehicle. Security personnel were seen walking alongside, attempting to manage the enthusiastic crowd and maintain distance from the vehicle.

Amid the packed surroundings, an elderly man approached the vehicle, seemingly trying to greet Vijay. In response, a security guard pushed the man aside to clear the path, an action that immediately drew Vijay’s attention.

Vijay Reacts Strongly

The video shows Vijay visibly upset after noticing the elderly man being pushed. He quickly intervened and reprimanded the security guard for the manner in which the situation was handled. According to reports, he expressed his displeasure and signaled that such behavior, especially toward senior citizens, was unacceptable.

The brief but intense moment stood out during the otherwise energetic roadshow, highlighting the challenges of managing large public gatherings during political campaigns.

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 Viral Video Triggers Online Debate

Following the incident, the clip quickly circulated across social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions from viewers. While many praised Vijay for standing up for the elderly man and showing empathy, others pointed out the complexities involved in handling large crowds during high-profile events.

The roadshow itself witnessed heavy turnout, reflecting Vijay’s growing political presence as he campaigns ahead of upcoming elections. However, the incident has once again brought attention to the importance of careful crowd control and respectful conduct by security teams in such situations.

With his political journey gaining momentum, moments like these continue to shape public perception of Vijay, both as a leader and as a public figure navigating the pressures of large-scale campaigns.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does this incident highlight about political campaigns?

The event underscores the challenges of managing large crowds during political campaigns and emphasizes the importance of respectful conduct by security personnel towards the public.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
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Thalapathy Vijay Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam
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