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HomeCitiesKhan Sir Missing As Police Hunt Intensifies; May Surrender In Patna Court Today

Khan Sir Missing As Police Hunt Intensifies; May Surrender In Patna Court Today

Security personnel have been stationed outside his coaching institute in Patna since Thursday night. Sources indicate Khan Sir may surrender before a local court on Friday.

By : Shashank Kumar | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 08:08 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police search for missing Khan Sir following criminal case.
  • FIR cites Khan Sir for institute violence, Arms Act charges.
  • Two guards detained for alleged firing during vandalism.
  • Rival institute alleges Khan Sir orchestrated the institute violence.

Popular educator Faisal Khan, widely known as Khan Sir, is reportedly not present at his coaching institute and his whereabouts remain unknown as police continue efforts to locate him following the registration of a criminal case against him.

According to sources, police teams have been searching for Khan since an FIR was lodged against him under charges related to attempt to murder and provisions of the Arms Act. The case has intensified legal pressure on the educator, with the possibility of arrest looming over him.

Security personnel have been deployed outside his coaching centre since Thursday night, while law enforcement agencies continue to monitor the situation closely.

Possibility of Court Surrender

Amid the ongoing police search, there is speculation that Khan Sir may surrender before a court in Patna on Friday.

Officials have not confirmed any planned court appearance, but developments are being closely watched as investigators pursue the case linked to the recent violence at his coaching institute.

The heightened police presence around the coaching centre has further fuelled anticipation over Khan’s next move.

ALSO READ | Khan Sir Coaching Firing Case: Guard Claims He Opened Fire On Educator's Instructions

FIR Registered After Vandalism Incident

Faisal Khan was named in an FIR following an incident of vandalism at the Khan Global Studies Institute in Patna, police said on Friday.

According to investigators, a group of around 15 to 20 people allegedly vandalised the institute and pelted stones at the premises on Tuesday night.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Sharma told PTI that Khan has been named in the FIR and will be questioned as part of the investigation.

Guards Detained Over Alleged Firing

The case took a serious turn after police on Thursday detained two security guards employed at the coaching institute for allegedly opening fire during the disturbance.

The action followed the circulation of a purported video on social media that appeared to show the guards firing shots during the incident.

The educator had initially alleged that individuals linked to a rival coaching institute were responsible for the firing. However, he later stated that only a police investigation could establish whether any firing had actually taken place.

ALSO READ | NIA Arrests Absconding Ex-TMC MLA Saokat Molla In Bhangar Blast Probe

Rival Coaching Institute Levels Allegations

The controversy deepened after members of a rival coaching institute addressed a press conference on Thursday.

During the interaction, they alleged that Khan himself had orchestrated the vandalism incident, a claim that remains under investigation.

Police have not publicly commented on the allegations made by the rival institute and continue to probe all aspects of the case.

Before You Go

BIG LEGAL ACTION: Attempt to Murder FIR Filed Against Khan Sir in Patna Coaching Firing Case

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is educator Faisal Khan, known as Khan Sir, currently being sought by the police?

He is being sought after a criminal case was registered against him. Charges relate to attempt to murder and provisions of the Arms Act, following an incident at his coaching institute.

What incident led to an FIR being registered against Khan Sir?

An FIR was registered after an incident of vandalism at the Khan Global Studies Institute in Patna. A group of 15 to 20 people allegedly vandalized the institute and pelted stones.

Were any security guards involved in the incident at the coaching institute?

Yes, two security guards employed at the institute were detained. They are accused of allegedly opening fire during the disturbance, following the circulation of a purported video.

Is Khan Sir currently in police custody?

No, his whereabouts remain unknown as police continue efforts to locate him. There is speculation that he may surrender before a court in Patna.

Published at : 06 Jun 2026 08:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Patna News Khan Sir
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