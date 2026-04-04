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In a latest interview with Lily Singh, Abhishek Bachchan offered a rare glimpse into his nearly two-decade-long marrige with Aishwarya Rai.

Despite years of rumours and online chatter surrounding their personal lives, the couple has continued to present a united front. Now, in a candid conversation with Lilly Singh, the actor has spoken openly about love, equality, and parenting, offering a perspective that feels both honest and refreshing.

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'It Was Always About Partnership'

Reflecting on the foundation of their relationship, Abhishek mentioned that equality has always been central to their bond. He also addressed conversations around success and traditional roles within a marriage, noting how his own upbringing shaped his outlook.

"When my parents got married, my mother was a bigger star than my father was. So, it wasn't an unnatural thing."

He further added, "It was always about a partnership. I have known Aishwarya from the start of my career. And the second film, I made, was with her."

Their journey began as colleagues and friends, long before romance entered the picture. Speaking about their early days, he shared, "We weren't in a relationship together. We were just buddies. We were always friends."

Why He Calls It 'Severe Ego'

In one of the most striking moments from the interview, Abhishek explained what he meant by “severe ego”, clarifying that it comes from a place of self-assurance rather than arrogance.

"Through our courtship, our engagement, and our marriage, it was always about partnership. There was no discussion like, 'I will bring the food, and you take care of the house'. It flows very naturally. For me, I think it comes from severe ego," he said.

Expanding on this, he added, "I say ego because I am not the kind of person who believes somebody else has to give up or stop running for me to win that race. And that is my mental structure. I don't want to be in a partnership or marriage where my wife has to stop doing something because I have to feel manly about myself. And thankfully, my wife is not someone who thinks like that either."

On Parenting Aradhya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

The conversation also turned to parenting, as Abhishek spoke about raising their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. He offered a candid take on fatherhood, admitting, "As parents, fathers are lousy teachers," adding that emotions often get in the way.

He elaborated, "Men are wired to display what they want. We are action-oriented. We have become far more sensitive, it's a great thing."

For him, the key lies in setting an example rather than enforcing rules. "You set an example by doing. In my home, both of us try to be the best example for Aaradhya. Instead of telling them this is right, or this is wrong, show them what to do by being that," he explained.

He also added a light-hearted remark about Aishwarya’s strength, saying, "In that sense, it has never been like I have to teach her self-defence. If you have seen my wife, she can take care of herself."

'No Competition At Home'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Summing up his thoughts on marriage and family, Abhishek made it clear that there is no room for rigid roles or rivalry in their household.

"So, there is no competition at home who has to be the man, who has to be the woman," he concluded.

Married since April 2007, Abhishek and Aishwarya continue to remain one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples, proving that mutual respect and shared values can often outlast even the loudest rumours.